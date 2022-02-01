Panthers near playoffs despite Red Oak loss

Mirror report

ENNIS — There are still two weeks to go in the regular season, but the Midlothian Panthers are almost assured of advancement to the playoffs despite a Friday loss to state-ranked Red Oak.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers (16-13, 6-2) traveled to Ennis and took home a 66-53 District 14-5A victory as senior swing man Nathan Shepherd careered it with 30 points on a sizzling 12-of-15 shooting from the floor, including three 3-pointers. Kelton Williams added 21 points, and also hit three treys.

The Panthers lead fifth-place Ennis by 3 games with 4 to go for each team heading into this week’s action.

Other MHS scorers were Trevor Tobey with five, Calix Hampton and Taylor Tobey with four each, and Cooper Wyckoff with two.

The Panthers led 41-20 at halftime, but a strong third quarter by the Lions kept the game interesting as MHS took a 66-53 lead into the final eight minutes.

Dee Johnson scored 21 points, and Grant Gilmore had a double-double with 14 and 11 for Ennis.

The Panthers played another 14-5A nailbiter against the Class 5A No. 19-ranked Red Oak Hawks on Friday night, but came up just short at MHS Arena in a 47-44 loss, solidifying their status as the No. 2 team in the circuit.

In the third quarter, Red Oak junior sharpshooter Kirk Queensborough hit three 3-pointers in a row to help the Hawks along.

The Panthers were scheduled on Tuesday to travel to Corsicana, with a win clinching a playoff berth. They will host Waco University on Friday at 8 p.m. and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday for their penultimate loop tilt.

Lady Panthers split week

The playoff-bound Midlothian Lady Panthers experienced both ends of blowouts last week, dominating cellar-dwelling Ennis on the road and falling hard to 5A No. 18 Red Oak and senior star Breanna Davis at home.

The Lady Panthers (17-11, 7-2) came away with a 76-23 triumph at Ennis last Tuesday behind breakout games by Sheridan Silvers and Karley Massey, each of whom led the way with 15 points. Silvers hit four 3-point buckets and Massey chipped in with a pair from deep. Halle Manwarren added five rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Aaniyah Hayes had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Red Oak’s Davis, the two-time Ellis County High School Sports Awards player of the year who will play collegiately for North Texas, torched MHS for 36 points in Friday’s 74-48 win for the Lady Hawks. Dawson Jemerson added a dozen tallies for Red Oak (22-8, 10-0).

Silvers led MHS with 13 points, followed by Elise Jones with 12 and Bailey Davis with 10. Hannah Hill added five points, and Hayes and Manwarren each netted four,

The Lady Panthers were scheduled for a Tuesday evening contest at Corsicana. They will host third-place Waco University on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a critical seeding game and will travel to Cleburne next Tuesday for the regular-season curtain-dropper.