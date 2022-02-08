HHS hoops teams handle Hillsboro

Mirror report

The Heritage Jaguars solidified their second-place standing in District 11-4A boys’ basketball after a 65-46 win over Hillsboro last Tuesday at HHS Arena.

The Jaguars (18-11, 7-2) held a half-game edge over the third-place Ferris Yellowjackets entering Tuesday night’s game at Ferris, and were on the verge of clinching a playoff berth needing only a win or a loss by either Alvarado or Godley..

Austin Walts’ steal and layup made it a 33-15 game with just under three minutes left in the first half, and Heritage went on to a 38-21 edge at the break.

The lead remained 50-36 entering the fourth quarter as Hillsboro hung tough and get back to within 55-44 late in the fourth, but a Hayden Wilson 3-ball with 2:11 to go ended all suspense.

Carrington Casteel finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Greg Johnson turned in 13 points, five rebounds and six steals for the Jags. Wilson and Will Haralson added 11 points each, and Walts finished with seven points and five rebounds.

The Jags drew a district bye on Friday and did not have to reschedule a game because of the winter weather.

Following Tuesday’s key game at Ferris, HHS will close out the regular season this Friday at Alvarado and will play their final home contest of the season next Tuesday against Godley. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

11-4A girls: HHS 67, Hillsboro 10

HILLSBORO — The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Heritage Jaguars completely dominated Hillsboro from the start and rolled to a 67-10 rout last Tuesday night in District 11-4A play.

The Jags (26-5, 11-0) scored the game’s first 24 points until Lady Eagle Kathryn Seely broke the ice with a basket. Heritage led 28-2 after the first eight minutes and coasted from there as the bench emptied early and all 10 Jags in the book got into the scoring column.

Jerzie Bryant led the way with 17 points, and Elise Stafford and Grace Sweeney each added 10. Other scorers were Kora Huff with nine points; Ava Batty with seven; T Bilderback and Asia Purnell with four each; and Taysie Trejo, Alayna Lopez and Cayla Williams with two apiece.

The Jags had Friday off and were set to close out the regular season Tuesday night at home against Ferris. As of early Tuesday, no warm-up game had been announced. The Jags will most likely take on North Dallas in the bi-district round next week.