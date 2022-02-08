MHS teams rolling toward finish line

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers locked up the No. 2 seed and a District 14-5A runner-up finish on Saturday, grabbing a 50-37 victory over Waco University in a final home game of the season that was postponed from Friday night because of the winter weather.

Sheridan Silvers led the way with 17 points for MHS, and Halle Manwarren added 15 points. Other scorers were Bailey Davis with seven, Karley Massey with five, Elise Jones with four and Hannah Hill with two.

Behind Manwarren’s nine first-quarter points, the Lady Panthers took a 21-9 lead. That was all MHS really needed as they were able to maintain a double-digit cushion the rest of the way. The lead was 30-17 at the half and 40-25 entering the final eight minutes.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers took care of Corsicana, 52-21, on the road. Davis led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, and Jones finished with six points and seven steals.

The Lady Panthers (19-11, 9-2) were scheduled to close out the regular season on Tuesday evening at Cleburne. The bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs will begin next week.

Panther boys win 2 more

The Midlothian Panthers stayed in second place in District 14-5A as well with a 40-30 win at Corsicana last Tuesday, followed by a 50-43 win on Saturday afternoon at MHS Arena against Waco University.

Against Corsicana, Nathan Shepherd led the team with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (18-13, 8-2). Calix Hampton added nine, Bryce Tennison six, Cooper Wyckoff and Trevor Tobey four each, and Alex Gilmore one. Shepherd, Hampton and Tennison each hit two 3-point baskets and Taylor Tobey dished out six assists.

In Saturday’s make-up game against University, Wyckoff scored 16 on 6-of-8 shooting, including two treys, to lead the Panthers. Shepherd added 15 points, followed by Hampton with eight, Taylor Tobey with seven, and Gilmore with four.

The Panthers were slated to travel to Cleburne on Tuesday night. They have an open date this Friday and will close out the regular season next Tuesday with their final home game of the season against Joshua at 8 p.m.