Jaguar boys add 2 district W’s on road

Mirror report

The Heritage High School boys’ basketball team solidified their No. 2 playoff seed with a pair of road victories last week, winning at Ferris last Tuesday, 74-59, and at Alvarado on Friday, 51-39.

Against Ferris, the Jaguars steadily widened their lead through the first three quarters, leading 40-30 at the half and taking a 59-42 edge into the final eight minutes.

Carrington Casteel led the Jags with 21 points and eight rebounds. Will Haralson had 17 points and four boards for the Jags, while Greg Johnson finished with 11 points and Hayden Wilson recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

In Friday’s game at Alvarado, Casteel kept the hot hand with 17 points, including three treys, while adding five rebounds and four steals.

The score stayed close through the first half. HHS trailed by one midway through the third quarter until Casteel’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Jags a 23-21 lead. That ignited a run, and the Jags took a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jags were scheduled to close out the regular season at home against Godley on Tuesday night. The bi-district round of the 4A Region II playoffs begins early next week, most likely against Dallas Roosevelt.

11-4A girls: HHS 78, Ferris 44

The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Heritage girls outscored Ferris in every quarter and closed out a fourth-straight undefeated District 11-4A championship season with a signature 78-44 rout at HHS Arena last Tuesday night.

Jerzie Bryant led the Jags with 21 points, while Elise Stafford added 18 and Taysie Trejo 11 on three 3-pointers. Other scorers were Kora Huff with seven, Cayla Williams with six, Grace Sweeney with four, Maddie Berumen with three, and Jules Burrows, Ava Batty, Asia Purnell and Alayna Lopez all with two.

The Jags (27-5, 12-0) took a 16-6 lead at the end of one and never looked back.

The Jags, who haven’t lost a district game since 2018, were scheduled to take on North Dallas in a 4A Region II bi-district game Tuesday evening as part of a doubleheader, with Midlothian’s girls playing in the nightcap. The winner will advance to the area round this weekend to face Oak Cliff Faith Family, a 56-33 winner over Van Alstyne on Monday night in McKinney.