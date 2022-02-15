Lady Panthers end regular season with win

Mirror report

CLEBURNE — The Midlothian Lady Panthers capped off the regular season last Tuesday night with an impressive 58-30 victory over the Cleburne Lady Jackets at Jeff Cody Arena.

The Lady Panthers (20-11, 10-2) sewed up the runner-up trophy in District 14-5A and moved on to Tuesday night’s Class 5A Region II bi-district game against North Forney at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse in Dallas.

Sheridan Silvers led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds. Bailey Davis finished with 14 points; and Elise Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Panthers.

MHS dominated the glass, outrebounding Cleburne by a 37-18 margin, and finished at 49 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from 3-point land.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first eight minutes and widened it to 30-9 in the second before settling for a 35-18 halftime advantage.

Tuesday night’s MHS-North Forney winner will advance to play either Tyler or Mount Pleasant in the area round this weekend.

14-5A boys: Cleburne 65, MHS 54

CLEBURNE — The playoff-bound Midlothian Panthers were tripped up in their final push toward the finish line last Tuesday in a 65-54 upset loss to Cleburne that won’t affect their postseason seeding.

Kelton Williams finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Nathan Shepherd added 13 points and seven boards. Taylor Tobey also had seven points, four assists and four steals. Other MHS scorers were Calix Hampton with six, Rorik Harrison with five, Alex Gilmore with four and Trevor Tobey with one.

The Panthers (18-14, 8-3) struggled from the floor, making only 20 of 54 attempts and 2-of-18 from 3-point range, and finished 12-of-21 from the charity stripe. On the other hand, Cleburne was a scorching 11-of-19 from beyond the arc on the night, including five from Taylor Humphrey, who finished with 20 points.

Cleburne led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers cut the halftime gap to 29-23 and then went on a 12-1 run in the fourth to make it a 57-54 game with 1:18 left. The Panthers, though, missed out on scoring opportunities and the Jackets put the game away at the free-throw line.

The Panthers, who had an open date on Friday, were scheduled to wrap up the regular season at MHS Arena on Tuesday night against Joshua. They will be the No. 2 seed out of 14-5A in the bi-district round of the playoffs, which begins next week.