Jags advance to region quarterfinals

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

DeSoto High School last Friday night was the backdrop for the area round of the basketball playoffs and it pitted the visitors from Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy Lady Eagles and the designated home team the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars. This was much different competition than the MHHS girls faced in their opening round game last Tuesday when they pounded a hapless North Dallas group by a final score of 87-10. Faith Family brought an aggressive game plan that served them well until midway through the third quarter at which point Heritage pulled away to a 53-38 final score.

The Lady Eagles jumped from the initial tip-off and cruised to a 14-10 lead after 8 minutes. The second stanza saw the game get closer when Heritage closed the gap with a suffocating defense and timely shooting to get within 22-23 as both teams left the court for halftime. The worm turned when the third period commenced as Senior post Kora Huff started dominating basically anyone the Faith Family tried to use to slow her down. Huff poured in 6 points and with the help of her team mates the Jags took a 37-33 lead into the final frame.

MHHS kept its grasp on the game and continued to pull away, Faith Family had exhausted all time outs the were allotted for the game with 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The basic scoring play for the fourth was completed with Heritage at the free throw line with the Jags getting 18 attempts and converting 10 of them. Heritage outscored the ladies from Oak Cliff by 16-5 in the period.

Faith Family finished their year with 22 wins and 12 losses. The Eagles were led in scoring by Jourdan Jones with 13 points, followed by Taja Bennett with 11 points. The Jaguars were spearheaded by sophomore Grace Sweeney with 16 points and she was helped by Huff who had and outstanding game on both ends of the floor wit 15 points.

Heritage (29-5) moved into the 4A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday evening to face the Lincoln Lady Tigers (15-7) at Mansfield Timberview. The winner will advance to play either Gilmer or Paris in the region semifinals on Friday at Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. The regional final is Saturday.

Girls: HHS 87, North Dallas 10

The playoffs kicked off last Tuesday night at Ellis Davis Field House against the North Dallas Bulldogs. To state that the game would appear on paper to be a huge mismatch would not really do justice to how big of a mismatch it turned out to be with the Jags setting an all-time school record for scoring for a game at 87 and the holding the North Dallas five to only 10 points.

As expected the MHHS cagers came out and completely dominated the game from the opening tip, as they raced their way to a 27-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter. The Lady Bulldogs were a turnover machine as they coughed the ball up 13 times in the first period compared to only 2 for MHHS.

The second quarter started and it was no different than the opening frame. The Jags outscored NDHS 24-3 to take a 51-5 lead into halftime. After the break the road to the second round grew closer as Heritage out scored the Lady Bulldogs 16-5. By this time the Heritage girls had benefited from 27 turnovers and their arms were getting tired. Heritage led 67-10 going into the final period.

Leading the Jaguars in scoring was Jerzie Bryant with 24 points, followed by Kora Huff with 11 points. Overall 10 of the 13 girls that dressed for the game scored. Heritage made 11 of 13 free-throws and 6 of 8 3 pointers.