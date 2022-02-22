North Forney earns victory over Lady Panthers

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas was the site last Tuesday evening as the North Forney Lady Falcons faced the Midlothian Lady Panthers in the opening game of the Class 4A girls’ basketball playoffs.

The Lady Falcons came out strong and physical in the opening quarter and placed their hands around the throat of the game and they would not let go. The Lady Panthers dug themselves into a 17 - 6 hole as the quarter closed and were only able to trim the deficit down to 6 points three times during the rest of the contest. The opening half ended with the Falcons up 28 - 16.

Midlothian started the second half as a totally different team as they were able to hit their open shots and play defense and force North Forney into turnovers. The Lady Panthers did slice the lead down to 6 behind the hot shooting from junior guard Bailey Davis, who hit 3 pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor. When the third frame ended Midlothian trailed 41 - 33 and were still within striking distance.

As the final period started both teams matched each other’s determination and grit and put 10 points each on the board, to bring the final score to 51 - 43 in favor of the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Panthers (20-12) were paced by Junior guard Elise Jones with 18 points, Senior guard Halle Manwarren added 11 points and Davis had 9 points. The Lady Panthers end the year sooner than they hoped for or expected but with only losing 5 seniors , the core of the team is intact and they will make a longer run in the playoffs next year.

14-5A boys: MHS 60, Joshua 47

The Midlothian Panthers ended the regular season on a winning note last Tuesday night with a 60-47 victory over Joshua, entering the playoffs with a 19-14 overall record and a 9-3 mark in District 14-5A.

Seniors Nathan Shepherd, Cooper Wyckoff, Taylor Tobey, Trevor Tobey, Calix Hampton, Brodan Ware and Tim Kirk played their final home game for MHS. Shepherd ended with 14 points and Wyckoff added 12.

Other scorers were Kelton Williams with 10, Ovie Agbigbe and Hampton with eight each, Taylor Tobey and Trevor Tobey with three each and Ware with two. Agbigbe also had eight rebounds, and Taylor Tobey issued five assists.

After an 11-11 deadlock at the end of one, the Panthers took over the game, inching out to a 25-21 halftime lead and a 43-36 advantage after three quarters.

The Panthers were scheduled to take on Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday night in the bi-district round of the 5A Region II playoffs at Lancaster High School. The winner will play either Sulphur Springs or Huntsville in the area round this weekend.