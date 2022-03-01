Dallas Lincoln eliminates Heritage boys

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

MANSFIELD — The Jaguars of Heritage High School were deconstructed by the Tigers of Lincoln High last Tuesday evening, Feb. 22, at Mansfield Timberview’s home gymnasium, and thus, ended the playoff season for the Jags by a total score of 60-45. The Tigers dominated the game and were the victors in the Region II 4A boys’ basketball bi-district playoff game.

The match-up started off with a sluggish effort by both teams, and about halfway through the first quarter the score remained 7-2, in favor of the Jags. But once the quick and athletic Lincoln team started to find their footing, it was an uphill battle for the Jaguars the rest of the evening.

The Tigers team had good height, played with finesse and confidence, and it was a night where their basketball somehow made it to the bottom of the net more times than not. Everything seemed to be clicking for them.

The outstanding Lincoln player of the night was their starting guard, senior Deshaun Burns, who was extremely fast and feisty, as well as being a fantastic ball-handler. He was the high scorer of the evening with 20 points, and 6 of those were 2 3-pointers. Next in scoring was junior Jamel Hardy with 11.

Trying as hard as they might, the Heritage team could not catch up in this one-sided battle. Leading the scoring for the Jags was senior Carrington Casteel with 18 points, and next in line was junior Hayden Wilson with 12.

On a final note, Dallas Lincoln was up-ended on Friday evening when they were eliminated from playoff contention by Oak Cliff Faith Family, by a final score of 72-49.