Jaguars fall to Dallas Lincoln in region quarters

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

MANSFIELD — Timberview High School was the location last Tuesday evening, Feb. 22 for the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals between the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars and the Dallas Lincoln Lady Tigers. What transpired was an even match-up for the most part and was not decided until Lincoln was able to put the game away late by a score of 56-46.

The Lady Tigers came out strong with quickness and a physical style of play that would later spell doom for Heritage. The Jags were able to respond to this style of play for the first half with Lincoln taking a 12-11 lead into the second quarter. The second period was a very entertaining 8 minutes with both teams running the floor and making crucial points. Heritage trailed by only a score of 26-25 heading into halftime.

After the break the game took a turn as the physical play and defense started taking it’s toll on the Jaguars and going into the final frame of the year for one of these teams, the Tigers held a mounting lead of 40-31.

Coach Angie Evans made some critical adjustments between the third and fourth quarters and it appeared to confuse the group for Lincoln for a bit. Heritage was able to keep within striking distance until they had to start fouling in order to get the ball back. The Lady Tigers went 13 out of 16 for the period and during that stretch to pull away and end the Jaguars’ season earlier than they would have wanted.

The Lady Tigers only used 7 players for the night with senior Heaven Hayden leading all scorers with 23 points, including 13 out of 14 from the charity line. Senior JaMya Maryland added 12 points.

The Heritage cagers were led by junior Jerzee Bryant with 16 points and sophomore Grace Sweeney and junior Taysie Trejo added 11 and 10 points respectively