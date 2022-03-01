Panthers bow out in area round

Mirror report

FORNEY — An icy first quarter spelled trouble for the Midlothian Panthers in a 65-40 loss to Sulphur Springs on Friday night at Forney High School in the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

Junior Kelton Williams scored a game-high 25 points in a heroic effort for MHS, as the Panthers ended the season with a final record of 20-15.

The Panthers fell into a 19-5 hole at the end of the first quarter, and it never got better as the Panthers went into the locker room trailing by a 30-14 count. Williams heated up in the third quarter for 11 of his points, but MHS entered the final period trailing 45-27.

Sulphur Springs (28-9) advanced to take on Lufkin on Tuesday evening in the region quarterfinals. Five players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, led by Parker Whisenhunt with 15.

In last Tuesday’s bi-district game, it came down to the final shot, but the Panthers held on for a 55-53 victory over Mesquite Poteet to advance in the 5A Region II bracket.

Williams led the Panthers with 24 points, followed by Taylor Tobey with 14.

The Pirates controlled the early part of the game, leading 12-9 at the end of one and 23-18 at the half.

The Panthers trailed by nine points in the third quarter before Williams’ steal and dunk sparked an 8-0 run. Moments later, Williams’ 3 gave MHS the lead, 35-34. Ovie Agbigbe added a trey the next time down the floor, bumping the lead to four, and the Panthers led at the end of the third, 37-36.