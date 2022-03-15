HHS hoops pick up all-district awards

Mirror report

The Heritage High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams picked up numerous awards in a vote of coaches in District 11-4A with the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

The four-time district champion Jaguar girls were led in honors by junior Jerzie Bryant, who was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. Bryant averaged 14.4 points per game with a season-high of 29 against Alvarado on Jan. 18.

Senior Elise Stafford, juniors Kora Huff and Taysie Trejo, and sophomore Grace Sweeney were all named first-team all-district. Secpnd-team all-district honors went to sophomore Ivy Preusser and freshman Ava Batty, and sophomore Jules Burrows was named honorable mention all-district.

Seniors Stafford, Cayla Williams and Asia Purnell were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s academic all-state team.

The Jags finished the year 29-6 and ranked No. 5 in the Texas Association of Basketball Class 4A poll. HHS’ girls have won 45 district games in a row, a streak that dates back to 2018. The streak will be put to the test next winter as HHS moves up to Class 5A, but the Jags will be returning four of five starters.

On the boys’ side, senior Carrington Casteel was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year. Casteel helped lead the Jags to a 21-11 overall record and a runner-up finish in 11-4A this past season.

Juniors Hayden Wilson and Will Haralson were named first-team all-district, and senior Greg Johnson was chosen as second-team all-district. Senior Austin Walts, junior Xavier Moten and sophomore Jordan Texada were honorable mention all-district.

Casteel and Walts were also named to the THSCA’s academic all-state team.