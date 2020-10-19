HHS’ Elliott a strong 2nd at Hillsboro meet

Mirror report

HILLSBORO — Heritage High School senior Renee Elliott kept pace with a trio of dominant runners from rival Life Waxahachie and placed a close second during the Hillsboro Invitational last Thursday at Wallace Park.

Elliott, a state qualifier a year ago, finished in a time of 12 minutes, 2.84 seconds, just three seconds behind race winner Emeri Adames of Life. Jordyn West and Charzell Williams, also from Life, placed third and fourth behind Elliott.

Allie Schmidt was ninth overall in 13:16.03, followed by Madeline Berumen in 16th in 13:39.01, Kaylee Norwood in 23rd in 14:00.84, and Ella Brown in 30th in 14:23.70 to round out the top five scorers. Other Jags in the girls’ division were Riley Click, Kerry Scott, Camila Vlach and Kelly Conrad.

The Jags placed fourth in a very strong field, behind Life, Fort Worth Castleberry and Godley.

In the boys’ race, Dillon Hinds and Brent Penwarden both eked out top-20 finishes, pacing the Jags to a fourth-place finish. Hinds was ninth in 18:04.02, and Penwarden was right behind in 10th in 18:10.94.

Other HHS competitors were Sam Rice, who was 29th in 19:38.55; Matthew Thomas, 35th in 20:33.63; and Brenden Ortiz, 36th in 20:44.44. Peter Olusanya, Sebastian Diaz, Elijah Smith, Timothy Preusser and Ben Rhine also competed for the Jags.

HHS placed fourth in the boys’ team standings, behind Castleberry, Hillsboro and Life Waxahachie and ahead of Venus.

MHS dominant at meet

FORT WORTH — Midlothian Lady Panther runners captured the top three spots and had six runners in the top 10 at last Thursday’s Metroplex Challenge Meet.

Avalon Mitchell was first in a time of 21:23.60, followed by Mayra Finnestad in second in 21:55.21 and Autumn Tennes in third in 22:01.38. Hannah Brooks with sixth in 23:29,83 and Natile Jones was ninth in 24:47.09.

Kylie Jordan (10th in 25:02.37), Cheyenne Corbitt (11th in 25:54.38) and Bailey Barnes (26:37.88) also competed for the Lady Panthers.

On the boys’ side, Midlothian’s Elias Palmer ran to a third-place finish, crossing the finish line in 17:45.84. Caeleb Bridgins was fourth in 17:49.72, while Trenton Blackerby was eighth in 18:12.15, Daemon Rodriguez was ninth in 18:16.68 and Caden Naizer was 13th in 18:51.85 for the Panthers’ top five.

Caden Grisham, Noah Whorton, Gabriel Darrett, Landon Buford and Makarian Urquhart also competed for MHS’ boys.

Next up for both MHS teams is the District 14-5A meet, which will be held on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium on Oct. 28.