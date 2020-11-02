MISD runners excel at district meets

Mirror report

With a one-two finish by junior Avalon Mitchell and freshman Mayra Finnestad, the Midlothian High School girls cross country team won its third consecutive district title on Saturday in the District 14-5A championships on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The Lady Panther varsity team totaled 28 points to finish well ahead of second-place Joshua’s 52 points.

Mitchell finished the 5,000-meter race in 10 minutes, 7.23 seconds, and Finnestad was second in 20:46.95. Senior Mariah Griffin was fifth in 21:25.23, junior Autumn Tennes was seventh in 21:28.51 and sophomore Samantha Presas was 13th in 22:00.13. Freshmen Hannah Brooks and Natile Jones also competed in the race.

The Panther boys also ran a strong race and finished as 14-5A runners-up, led by senior Trenton Blackerby, who placed fourth among individual runners and set a new personal best of 17:05.58.

The next Panther runners finished in a pack and also garnered top-10 finishes. Senior Elis Palmer was seventh in 17:18.57, junior Caeleb Bridgins was eighth in 17:24.18 and sophomore Daemon Rodriguez was ninth in 17:41.10. Freshman Caden Naizer was 14th in 18:11.73, and juniors Gabriel Darrett and Caden Grisham also participated for MHS.

The MHS junior varsity girls placed seven runners in the top eight to easily win the 14-5A title.

Both MHS varsity teams will compete this Monday in the Class 5A Region II meet at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas.

Jags advance to regional

HILLSBORO — Led by senior Renee Elliott’s fourth-place finish, the Heritage High School girls placed third in the District 11-4A cross country championships on Friday at Wallace Park.

On the boys’ side, junior Dillon Hinds ran to a silver medal and classmate Brent Penwarden placed in the top six as the Jaguars placed fourth.

Elliott, a state meet qualifier last year, placed fourth individually on the 3,200-meter course in a time of 12 minutes, 15.18 seconds, just behind a trio of Life Waxahachie runners — Emeri Adames, Charzell Williams and Jordynn West.

Sophomore Allie Schmidt finished 10th in 13:28.33 and freshman Madeline Berumen was 11th in 13:30.10. Rounding out the team total, junior Kaylee Norwood was 16th in 13:40.10 and freshman Riley Click was 23rd in 14:02.47. Sophomoreds Kerry Scott and Ella Brown also competed in the race for HHS.

The Jags totaled 64 points in the varsity girls team standings, behind Life’s 36 and Godley’s 51.

The junior varsity girls from HHS won their meet, with top-10 finishes by Emma Garvin, Kelly Conrad, Kayla Moore and Lauren Ledbetter.

The HHS boys, meanwhile, were led by Hinds, who finished the 5,000 meters in 17:31.46, about 31 seconds off the winning pace set by Hillsboro’s Ronald Harden. Penwarden finished in 17:55.70 to place sixth.

Sam Rice placed 20th in 19:26.60, Brendan Ortiz was 28th in 20:10.64 and Matthew Thomas was 31st in 20:19.57 to round out the HHS team total. Also competing for the Jags were Peter Olusanya and Elliot Moore. All five are seniors.

Up next is the Class 4A Region II meet, which will also be held on Monday at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex.