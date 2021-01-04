2020 Ellis girls’ XC team announced
Honorees listed for performance this fall; athlete of year to be announced in June
The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ cross country team in kicking off its 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.
These student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page B3 of this week’s paper.
The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
The boys’ cross country team will be highlighted next week.
Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ cross country are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.
Cross country selection criteria was based on placement in each championship meet with consideration taken to times and previous awards won. In the case of Class 4A and below girls, which run two-mile races as opposed to the 5-kilometer races in other divisions, the times were extrapolated to provide an approximate comparison.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards volleyball team will be announced in the Feb. 11 edition of the Mirror, and the football team will be announced the week of Feb. 18.
Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Girls Cross Country Team are, listed alphabetically:
Girls
Finalists
Emma Curry, Sr., Waxahachie
Renee Elliott, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
Charzell Williams, Soph., Life Waxahachie
Team members
Emeri Adames, Fr., Life Waxahachie
Emma Curry, Sr., Waxahachie
Renee Ellliott, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Caitlyn Freyman, Sr., Maypearl
Emilee Jones, Fr., Waxahachie
Avalon Mitchell, Jr., Midlothian
Alyson Moore, Sr., Waxahachie
Cori Morgan, Jr., Waxahachie
Evelyn Rodriguez, Jr., Life Waxahachie
Allie Schmidt, Soph., Midlothian Heritage
Jordynn West, Fr., Life Waxahachie
Charzell Williams, Soph., Life Waxahachie
Honorable mention
Faith Adams, Sr., Maypearl
Madison Blanch, Jr., Midlothian
Mayra Finnestad, Fr., Midlothian
Mariah Griffin, Sr., Midlothian
Keeley Hearron, Soph., Waxahachie
Ariana Mena, Soph., Red Oak
Alicia Ornelas, Fr., Avalon
Samantha Presas, Soph., Midlothian
Makenzi Pudgurney, Fr., Maypearl
Kamilah Rodriguez, Jr., Life Waxahachie
Evyn Stroud, Fr., Maypearl
Taysie Trejo, Soph., Maypearl