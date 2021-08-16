Freshmen lead HHS in first XC action

Mirror report

The Heritage High School cross-country teams are starting fresh, and Exhibit A is their first meet of the season last week.

A pair of newcomers paced the Jaguar girls last Thursday in the Arlington Houston Texans Two-Mile Run. Freshman Ziah Zachry turned in the top HHS time of 13 minutes, 44 seconds to finish in the top 10 in the girls’ division. Classmate Amiya Guynes was 17th in 14:31, followed by sophomore Madeline Berumen in 14:50, sophomore Riley Click in 14:59 and freshman Georli Vaughn in 15:04 to round out the team scoring.

The Jags finished third out of seven teams in the meet, just behind first-place Abilene and second-place Life Waxahachie. Other HHS girls in the race were senior Kaylee Norwood, junior Lauren Schmidt and senior Kayla Moore.

In the boys’ race, another freshman, Justin Roberts, turned in the team’s top time in 11:29, which was good for 19th overall. Right behind him was classmate Ricardo Perez in 27th overall in 11:43.

Other finishers were sophomore Casey Jansen in 11:58, junior Jordan Martinez in 12:02 and senior Dillon Hinds in 12:12. Others competing for HHS were freshmen Jacob Clasemann, Landon Kelly and Jackson Davis as well as sophomore Devin De Los Santos.

The HHS boys finished sixth in the meet with 147 points.

The Jags will compete in their second meet of the season on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex in Arlington.

The Midlothian High School cross-country runners, meanwhile, will enter the fray this Saturday morning in the Cowtown Challenge at Buffalo Ridge Park in Fort Worth, known as “The Buff” by runners.

Top returnees for MHS’ girls include senior Avalon Mitchell, a two-time region qualifier who ran last year’s race in 20:16.77. The top returnee for the MHS boys is junior Daemon Rodriguez, who finished last year’s regional race in 18:28.62.