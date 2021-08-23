MHS runners make solid fall debut

Mirror report

FORT WORTH — The Midlothian High School cross country teams got their season off to a strong start on Friday morning at the Richland Cowtown Challenge at Buffalo Ridge Park.

The varsity girls finished in fifth place in the meet, behind four teams that were all Class 6A. Four Lady Panthers finished in a pack spanning 28th through 32nd place, led by senior Avalon Mitchell, who finished the 5,000-meter race in 22 minutes, 30 seconds flat. Right behind her were teammates Abigail Wildman, Mayra Finnestad and Jada Prichard. Senior Madison Blanch came in 44th in 23:05.

Other participants for the MHS varsity girls were Samantha Presas, who came in 56th in 23:54; Juliet Garcia, 64th in 24:08; and Hannah Brooks, 89th in 25:22.

The Panther boys finished seventh out of 15 teams, with only one 5A team ahead of them, Aledo, which won the team standings.

First across the finish line for the Panthers was senior Caeleb Bridgins, who placed 37th overall in 18:27.66. He was closely followed by a pack of MHS runners: senior Gabiel Darrett, sophomore Caden Naizer and junior Daemon Rodriguez, holding down 40th through 42nd place; and junior Makarian Urquhart rounded out the team scoring by finishing 64th in 19:25.97.

Other MHS runners included Caden Grisham in 81st place in 19:49.44; Miles McArthur in 91st place in 20:02.83; Benjamin Cardenas, 93rd in 20:03.92; and Texas Falco, 117th in 21:18.35.

Next up for head coach Joey Foster’s harriers is the Kaufman Run with the Lions this Friday. On Sept. 2, the Panthers will co-host the James Smith Invitational on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium.