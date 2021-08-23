Young Jags compete in Kennedale Invitational

Mirror report

ARLINGTON — Both the Heritage High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams finished in the middle of the pack in a competitive field at the Kennedale Wildcat Invitational on Friday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex.

Freshman Emmy Guynes was first across the finish line for the HHS girls in ninth place in 14 minutes, 39.31 seconds on a 2-mile course as the Jaguars placed fourth in the girls’ 4A and below division, behind Argyle, Godley and Peaster.

Other runners that figured in the team scoring were freshman Ziah Zachry, who was 14th in 15:07.11; sophomore Madeline Berumen, 16th in 15:25.90; freshman Georli Vaughn, 20th in 15:34.83; and senior Kaylee Norwood, 22nd in 15:41.90.

Also participating for the Jag girls were Riley Click, 27th in 16:02.40; Kayla Moore, 32nd in 16:08.30; and Lauren Schmidt, 37th in 16:44.87.

The youthful Jaguar boys, meanwhile, finished third out of five teams. Four of the five scoring runners were freshmen, including Justin Roberts, who fronted the team in 14th place in 17:55.63 on a 5,000-meter course.

Dillon Hinds, a senior, was 15th in 18:24.42, followed by Ricardo Perez, 17th in 18:58.18; Jacob Clasemann, 19th in 19:41.35; and Landon Kelly, 20th in 19:44.73. Other competitors for HHS were Brent Penwarden, 21st in 20:06.66; Timothy Preusser, 24th in 21:01.63; and Sebastian Diaz, 25th in 21:02.05.

Argyle dominated the meet, placing all five scoring runners in the top six for a near-perfect score of 18 and eight runners in the top 12. Host Kennedale was second with 69 points, just six points ahead of the Jags.

The Jags will run again this coming Friday at Wallace Park in Hillsboro. They will co-host the James Smith Invitational on Sept. 2 at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.