MHS runners show strength in meet

Mirror report

FORT WORTH — The Midlothian High School cross-country team had a strong showing in the North Crowley Invitational on Friday, with the varsity girls placing first and the varsity boys second at The Buff.

The Lady Panthers placed all five scoring runners in the top 10 as they dominated the field in the Class 5A varsity girls’ division. Leading the way was senior Avalon Mitchell, who placed second overall in a time of 20 minutes, 52.14 seconds. Freshman Jada Prichard was not far behind as she finished fourth in 21:14.27.

Freshman Abigail Wildman cossed the finish line sixth in 21:23.85, followed by sophomore Mayra Finnestad in seventh in 21:24.85 and senior Madison Blanch in 10th in 22:12.79. Also competing for MHS were juniors Samantha Presas and Maria Huerta and sophomores Vinaya Rodriguez and Hannah Brooks.

Meanwhile, the Panther boys were led once again by junior Daemon Rodriguez, who came in fifth in 18:02.48. Senior Caeleb Bridgins was 13th in 18:46.51, followed by junior Makarian Urquhart in 16th place in 18:54.97, senior Caden Grisham in 19th in 18:57.59, and senior Benjamin Cardenas in 27th in 19:40.04.

Other competitors for MHS were sophomore Miles McArthur, senior Gabriel Darrett and freshman Texas Falco.

The Panthers finished second to Joshua, which swept the first three places and had all five scoring runners in the top eight.

Next up for the Panthers is the Showdown at Sabine Creek Ranch on Thursday in Royse City.

The Heritage High School cross-country teams had the weekend off and will return to the course on Friday at Chisenhall Park in Burleson.