Jags hold own against 5A competition

Mirror report

BURLESON — The Heritage High School cross-country teams performed well against mostly Class 5A schools in the Mansfield Legacy Invitational on Saturday at the city of Burleson’s Chisenhall Park.

The Class 4A Jaguars placed fourth in the boys’ varsity division. They were paced by senior Dillon Hinds, who was ninth overall on a 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 29.71 seconds. Freshman Ricardo Perez was next in 19th in 18:10.41, followed by junior Jordan Martinez in 25th in 18:38.12; sophomore Casey Jansen in 32nd in 19:10.33 and freshman Landon Kelly in 34th in 19:21.21.

Junior Timothy Preusser, freshman Jackson Davis, senior Sebastian Diaz and freshman Marco Johnson also competed for the Jags.

HHS totaled 107 points in the meet, trailing only Burleson Centennial (24), Burleson High (52) and Joshua (70) on mostly their home turf.

The HHS girls did not compete in this meet as there was not a 4A-and-below division, which runs a 3,200-meter race.

The Jaguars will participate on Thursday morning in the Life Waxahachie Mustang Stampede at Waxahachie Sports Complex.