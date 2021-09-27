MISD teams combine for strong races

Many of Ellis County’s top cross-country teams converged on Waxahachie Sports Complex last Thursday for the Life Waxahachie Mustang 2nd Annual Stampede.

The meet was highly successful for the Midlothian Lady Panthers, who swept the top four spots in the girls’ Class 5A-6A varsity division. In the Class 1A-4A division, Heritage High School’s Dillon Hinds won a silver medal in the varsity boys’ race to lead the way.

Avalon Mitchell hit the tape for the Lady Panthers in 18 minutes, 36 seconds to win the gold medal on the 5,000-meter course, followed by Abigail Wildman in second place in 18:46.09, Mayra Finnestad in third in 18:48.56, and Jada Prichard in fourth in 18:55.69.

Madison Blanch came in seventh in 19:48.06 to give MHS a team total of 16 points, one shy of a perfect score. Joshua was second, Red Oak third and Grand Prairie fourth.

Samantha Presas, Maria Huerta, Juliet Garcia, Hannah Brooks and Vinaya Rodriguez also competed in the race for MHS.

Red Oak’s varsity girls were led by Ana Cook, who was 21st in 21:21.62. Cook was followed by teammates Sadie Carrell, Daniela Gutierrez, Alessandra Ceballos, Valarie Coronado and Amy Flores.

In the 5A-6A varsity boys’ race, MHS came in second and was led once again by Daemon Rodriguez in fourth place in 17:24.59. He was joined in the top 10 by Makarian Urquhart’s seventh-place showing in 18:02.24 and Caden Naizer’s No. 10 finish in 18:07.81.

Caden Grisham was 12th in 18:15.67 and Benjamin Cardenas edged out teammate Miles McArthur to be the fifth scoring runner, with Cardenas finishing 15th in 18:30.73. Kowen Torres also ran for the Panthers.

The Ennis Lions also competed in the race and finished fourth, led by sophomore Noah Bramall in 11th place in 18:09.32. Mart Hernandez-Barriaga was 19th, Brennan Snipes 27th, Caleb Duke 30th and Juventino Sandoval 31st for the Lions.

Red Oak was fifth, led by Inaky Garcia’s 14th-place finish in 18:30.35. Devon James (20th), Marco Cruz (26th), Benedicto Sanchez (36th) and Elijah Hernandez (38th) rounded out the Hawks’ scoring five.

Meanwhile, the HHS boys finished a close third in their division, with senior Hinds second among individuals in 17:20.41, just shy of 18 seconds off the winning pace.

Teammate Ricardo Perez was seventh in 18:08.48, followed by Casey Jansen in 19th in 18:48.04, Jordan Martinez in 20th in 18:50 flat, and Landon Kelly in 39th in 19:20.29. Also competing for the Jags were Brent Penwarden, Justin Roberts, Sebastian Diaz, Timothy Preusser and Jackson Davis.

Host Life Waxahachie was fifth in the boys’ team results and was led by sophomore John Hawkins in eighth place in 18:10.68. Maxwell Melton was 18th in 18:46.14, followed by Andrew Davis, 37th in 19:19.11; Jackson Sibley-Maxwell, 47th in 19:35.84; and Isaac Weiss, 52nd in 19:50.82. Tristan Josey and Matthew Hollis also competed for the Mustangs.

The Class 1A-4A varsity girls ran a 2-mile race, and Heritage placed third in the team standings, fronted by a sixth-place finish by junior Alexandra Schmidt in 12:52.43. Eva Jacobsen was 10th in 13:10.84; Emmy Guynes was 13th in 13:18.92; Kaylee Norwood was 20th in 13:54.02; and Riley Click was 24th in 14:10.20 for the Jags. Lauren Schmidt, Georli Vaughn, Ziah Zachry and Kayla Moore also ran for HHS.

Life’s Lady Mustangs finished second and were led by junior Charzell Williams, who was runner-up in a time of 12:36.85, just under 34 seconds behind the race winner. Evelyn Rodriguez was ninth in 13:08.21, while Sophia Rodriguez was 15th in 13:29.84, Ashley Heer was 17th in 13:37.54, and Brianna Rodriguez was 19th in 13:52.86 with Jaci O’Neal also competing.

The Ferris Lady Jackets also ran in the race and finished 10th, paced by a 23rd-place finish by senior Jacqueline Lopez in 14:08.17. Paloma Vega, Teresa Lopez, Reyna Edwards, Marisol Castlean and Jaqueline Hernandez also participated.

All four MISD teams will close out the regular season on Thursday in the Ken Gaston Invitational at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. The race will be their final tune-up for their respective district championship meets on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The District 14-5A cross-country meet will be hosted by MHS on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium. The 11-4A championships will be held at Wallace Park in Hillsboro.