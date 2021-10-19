Lady Panthers win 4th straight XC title

Mirror report

With three runners sweeping the medals, the Midlothian Lady Panthers ran to their fourth consecutive District 14-5A cross-country championship on Thursday on the grounds of MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

Senior Avalon Mitchell was the trailblazer, winning the gold medal in a time of 21 minutes, 21.70 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Sophomore Mayra Finnestad was second in 21:39.75, and freshman Jada Prichard was third in 22:14.09.

Freshman Abigail Wildman was sixth in 22:31.25, and senior Madison Blanch was ninth in 23:09.86 to complete the five scorers for MHS. Juniors Samantha Presas and Juliet Garcia also competed strongly in the race.

Cleburne was second, Joshua third and Red Oak fourth in the girls’ team scores. Red Oak was led by junior Ana Cook in 18th place in 24:38.01 and freshman Sadie Carrell in 19th in 24:40.82. Ennis finished seventh and was led by freshman Giovanna Mier-Navarro in 32nd place in 27:27.82.

Meanwhile, the Panthers finished third in the varsity boys’ division, behind first-place Joshua and second-place Corsicana, and will also advance to the regional meet.

Running a strong race was junior Makarian Urquhart, who placed sixth in 18:19.96 for the Panthers. Junior Daemon Rodriguez was 12th in 18:51.66; sophomore Caden Naizer was 17th in 19:28.07; senior Caeleb Bridgins was 21st in 19:48.98; and sophomore Miles McArthur was 27th in 20:05.47. Seniors Caden Grisham and Benjamin Cardenas also competed for MHS.

Red Oak’s boys finished fifth as a team and were led by sophomore Inaky Garcia in ninth place in 18:41.08. Ennis was seventh, led by freshman Martin Hernandez-Barriaga in 16th in 19:26.27.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will next be in action at the Class 5A Region II meet on Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

HHS boys 2nd in 11-4A

HILLSBORO — The Heritage High School boys’ cross-country team finished as runner-up in the District 11-4A championship meet on Thursday and are headed to regionals.

The Jaguars were led by freshman Ricardo Perez, who finished the 5,000-meter race fifth in a time of 19 minutes, 19.65 seconds. Senior Dillon Hinds was ninth in 19:41.44.

Sophomore Joseph Martinez was 13th in 19:52.30; classmate Casey Jansen was 14th in 19:58.94; and senior Brent Penwarden was 19th in 20:37.32. Freshmen Justin Roberts and Landon Kelly also competed in the race.

The Jags finished behind host Hillsboro, which logged all five scoring runners in the top 11. Alvarado was third and Life Waxahachie fourth. Sophomore John Hawkins led Life with a fourth-place finish in 19:17.39. Ferris finished sixth, led by freshman Anthony Moreno in 16th in 20:06.44.

The Jag girls, meanwhile, finished fourth but had two runners in the top seven. Freshman Eva Jacobsen finished the 3,200-meter race in third place in a time of 13:58.21, and junior Alexandra Schmidt was seventh in 14:28.87. Both are headed to regionals as individual medalists.

Senior Kaylee Norwood placed 15th in 15:06.00; freshman Emmy Guynes was 16th in 15:07.64; and freshman Georli Vaughn was 29th in 15:54.59 to round out the top five scoring runners for HHS. Freshman Ziah Zachry and sophomore Riley Click were right behind Vaughn.

Alvarado won the girls’ team district championship, followed by Life Waxahachie, who was led by gold medalist junior Charzell Williams in 13:43.34. Senior teammate Evelyn Rodriguez was ninth in 14:31.88; junior Ashley Heer was 12th in 14:55.70; junior Sophia Rodriguez was 13th in 14:55.99; and senior Brianna Rodriguez was 22nd in 15:33.81.

Ferris also competed and finished seventh, led by senior Paloma Vega, who was 20th in 15:28.28.

The Jags will next be in action at the Class 4A Region II meet on Monday at Lynn Creek Park.