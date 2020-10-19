Jags scamper past Life Waxahachie

Don Hullett

By Don Hullett

Midlothian Heritage used the two-headed running attack of quarterback Daelin Rader and running back Latray Miller to beat down and pull away from the Mustangs of Life Waxahachie, 45-6, on Friday night in Waxahachie.

Rader (12 carries) and Miller (13 carries) both had 114 yards, with Rader finding the end zone once and Miller reaching the hallowed ground three times. Cullen Stone added a touchdown, and backup quarterback Briley Green tacked on the final score late.

Rader was also 10-of-14 through the air for 114 yards, with Haydon Wiginton making five receptions for 72 yards.

The game actually did start off as a defensive battle, with Heritage taking a slim 10-0 lead into halftime on Rader’s 1-yard run in the first quarter and Calvin Duggins’ 37-yard field goal midway through the second.

Life took the second-half kickoff and Detyrian McCoy returned the ball 92 yards for the one and only touchdown that the Mustangs could muster on the night.

The Jaguars took the game over from that point on and scored the next 35 points and finish out the game. That gave Heritage their fourth win in a row.

The Jag defense held Life to only 33 net rushing yards, with McCoy gaining 18 yards on 11 carries. Colby Grmela completed 10 of 20 pass attempts for 81 yards, completing six passes to Kendal Barnes for 57 yards.

Outstanding Jag defensive players were junior defensive back Greg Johnson, senior linebacker Noah Gray, senior defensive lineman D’Angelo Freeman and sophomore defensive back Kaden Brown.

With the loss, Life Waxahachie drops to 2-5 for the season and 1-2 in district. Heritage moves to 7-2 overall and is a spotless 3-0 in district.

Heritage will play host to Class 4A Division I No. 3-ranked La Vega (5-1, 3-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at MISD Stadium. Life will travel to Stephenville (4-4, 2-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Tarleton State University.