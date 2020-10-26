MHS Pantherettes of the Week

Mirror report

Midlothian High School announced the Spirit Girl of the Week and the Pantherette of the Week for the past three weeks.

Oct. 2: Spirit Girl of the Week, Cristina Estrada (on the left) and Pantherette of the Week, Andi Turner (on the right)

Oct. 8: Spirit Girl of the Week, Melodee Hang (on the left) and Pantherette of the Week, Kaylee Tennes (on the right)

Oct. 22: Pantherette of the Week, Bree Lynn (on the left) and Spirit Girl of the Week, Natalie Frankiewicz (on the right)

The MHS Pantherettes congratulate their MHS Homecoming Court members: Sophomore Princess Grayson Jones (left) and Senior Queen Nominees Lauren Ward (middle) and Payten Minter (right)