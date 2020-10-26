SUBSCRIBE NOW
MHS Pantherettes of the Week

Mirror report

Midlothian High School announced the Spirit Girl of the Week and the Pantherette of the Week for the past three weeks.

Oct. 2: Spirit Girl of the Week, Cristina Estrada (on the left) and Pantherette of the Week, Andi Turner (on the right)

Oct. 8: Spirit Girl of the Week, Melodee Hang (on the left) and Pantherette of the Week, Kaylee Tennes (on the right)

Oct. 22: Pantherette of the Week, Bree Lynn (on the left) and Spirit Girl of the Week, Natalie Frankiewicz (on the right)

The MHS Pantherettes congratulate their MHS Homecoming Court members:  Sophomore Princess Grayson Jones (left) and Senior Queen Nominees Lauren Ward (middle) and Payten Minter (right)