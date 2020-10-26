Passing the test: Jags surprise No. 3 La Vega at home to take command of district race

Don Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Midlothian Heritage quarterback Daelin Rader once again led the way for the Jaguars as they stepped up and defeated Class 4A Division I No. 3-ranked Waco La Vega, 31-21, last Friday evening at MISD MultipurpoStadium.

As a result of the win, the Jaguars clinched a playoff berth and also jumped back into the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division I rankings at No. 9, while La Vega fell to No. 10.

Rader accounted for three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground as Heritage (7-2, 3-0) pulled away in the second half.

La Vega (5-2, 2-1) held a 13-7 lead at the end of the first half as they managed to control the ball and the clock through most of the first half. La Vega quarterback Jordan Rogers, who had 15 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown, was the main thorn in the side of the Jaguars in the opening half.

The second half was when Heritage was able to capture lighting in a bottle, and outscored the visitors 24-8. Rader found Haydon Wiginton for a 54-yard touchdown pass on the third play in the second half to give Heritage a 14-13 lead. After a La Vega punt, Rader hooked up with Carter Wilkerson for a 65-yard touchdown pass to increase their lead to 21-13.

On the ensuing drive La Vega’s Rogers scored on a 75-yard touchdown run and after a successful 2-point conversion the game was tied up at 21-21.

Heritage kicker Calvin Duggins then kicked a 42-yard field goal to give the Jaguars a 24-21 lead at the end of the third quarter and the Jaguars did not trail again.

La Vega also had Jar'Quae Walton with 17 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown as the bulk of their attack was on the ground. The Pirates had 300 yards rushing and 85 yards passing.

Heritage had 351 yards total offense with Latray Miller pounding out 97 yards on 19 bruising carries. Wilkerson hauled in five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns and Wiginton helped out with five receptions for 80 yards and found the end zone once.

The Jags will face the Stephenville Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-1) this coming Friday at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville at 7:30 p.m.