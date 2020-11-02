Ellis County Week 10 high school football standings
Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 29-31, with schedules for the weekend of Nov. 5-7: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
DeSoto 2-0 4-0 183 35
Cedar Hill 2-0 4-0 128 62
Duncanville 2-0 4-1 233 53
Mansfield 1-1 2-3 83 145
Waco Midway 1-1 1-3 111 148
Waco High 0-2 1-3 99 177
Waxahachie 0-2 1-4 57 141
M. Lake Ridge 0-2 0-5 54 197
Friday, Oct. 30
Cedar Hill 35, Waxahachie 10*
DeSoto 42, Mans. Lake Ridge 0*
Duncanville 35, Mansfield 0*
Waco Midway 63, Waco High 37*
Friday, Nov. 6
Waxahachie at Mans. Lake Ridge*
DeSoto at Cedar Hill*
Duncanville at Waco Midway*
Waco High at Mansfield*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Coll. Heritage 2-0 3-0 141 87
Red Oak 2-0 2-1 122 113
Burl. Centennial 1-0 2-1 137 97
Mans. Summit 1-0 2-1 98 76
Midlothian 1-1 3-1 168 89
Richland 0-2 3-2 216 141
Birdville 0-2 1-2 49 120
Mans. Legacy 0-2 1-3 90 94
Friday, Oct. 30
Coll. Heritage 45, Midlothian 21*
Red Oak 56, Richland 40*
Burl. Centennial 57, Birdville 14*
Mans. Summit 39, Mans. Legacy 7*
Thursday, Nov. 5
Birdville at Mans. Legacy*
Mans. Summit at Richland*
Friday, Nov. 6
Midlothian at Burl. Centennial*
Red Oak at Coll. Heritage*
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
North Forney 2-0 5-0 230 121
Ennis 1-0 4-0 224 65
Crandall 1-0 3-1 169 172
Greenville 1-0 3-1 137 99
Royse City 1-1 2-2 134 159
Corsicana 1-2 2-4 149 188
Sulphur Springs 0-1 0-3 44 142
Forney 0-3 0-6 123 267
Friday, Oct. 30
Ennis 71, Royse City 18*
Greenville 49, Corsicana 28*
North Forney 56, Sulphur Springs 21*
Saturday, Oct. 31
Crandall 57, Forney 54*
Friday, Nov. 6
Ennis at Crandall*
Forney at Royse City*
Greenville at North Forney*
Corsicana at Sulphur Springs*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Mid. Heritage 4-0 8-2 352 222
x-Waco La Vega 3-1 6-2 252 120
x-Brownwood 2-1 4-4 244 272
x-Stephenville 3-2 5-5 414 384
Life Waxahachie 1-4 2-7 142 380
Alvarado 0-5 2-8 144 417
x - clinched playoffs
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Brownwood 48, Life Waxahachie 14*
Waco La Vega 51, Alvarado 0*
Friday, Oct. 30
Mid. Heritage 42, Stephenville 27*
Monday, Nov. 2
Brownwood at Waco La Vega*
Saturday, Nov. 7
Brownwood at Mid. Heritage* (Note: Game may be canceled)
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Glen Rose 3-0 7-1 361 142
x-Ferris 2-1 5-3 152 164
x-Godley 2-1 5-4 345 283
x-Hillsboro 1-2 4-4 176 129
Venus 0-3 0-9 116 409
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 30
Ferris 44, Venus 26*
Godley 55, Hillsboro 28*
Grandview 31, Glen Rose 28
Friday, Nov. 6
Ferris at Glen Rose*
Godley at Venus*
(Hillsboro bye)
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Grandview 4-0 8-0 394 101
x-West 4-1 7-2 308 139
x-Dallas Madison 3-1 3-1 109 72
x-Maypearl 3-2 7-2 316 138
Whitney 2-4 3-7 240 311
Dallas A+ 0-4 1-4 34 287
Life Oak Cliff 0-4 0-6 35 185
x - clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 30
Maypearl 47, Whitney 20*
West 58, Dallas A+ 0*
Dallas Madison 27, Life Oak Cliff 0*
Grandview 31, Glen Rose 28
Friday, Nov. 6
West at Maypearl*
Dallas Madison at Grandview*
Life Oak Cliff at Dallas A+*
(Whitney bye)
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Palmer 4-1 8-1 289 135
x-Blooming Grove 4-1 6-3 172 102
x-Rice 4-1 5-4 239 238
x-Edgewood 4-2 6-4 312 275
Scurry-Rosser 1-3 3-4 166 188
Mildred 1-4 3-6 166 312
Dallas Gateway 0-5 2-6 163 324
x — clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 30
Edgewood 46, Mildred 21*
Rice 41, Scurry-Rosser 22*
Blooming Grove 52, Dallas Gateway 0*
(Palmer bye)
Friday, Nov. 6
Dallas Gateway at Palmer*
Mildred at Scurry-Rosser*
Rice at Blooming Grove*
(Edgewood bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Italy 4-0 7-1 305 68
x-Marlin 3-1 4-3 188 163
x-Dawson 3-2 6-4 326 145
x-Kerens 3-2 4-6 124 136
Cayuga 0-4 1-7 84 216
Axtell 0-4 0-8 86 395
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 30
Italy 28, Dawson 14*
Kerens 14, Cayuga 0*
Marlin 62, Axtell 24*
Friday, Nov. 6
Italy at Marlin*
Axtell at Cayuga*
(Only games scheduled)
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Blum 3-0 5-3 324 252
Avalon 2-1 4-4 350 252
Covington 2-1 4-4 298 254
Milford 1-2 1-6 128 252
Bynum 0-4 3-6 258 404
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 30
Blum 48, Milford 0*
Covington 61, Bynum 0*
(Avalon bye)
Friday, Nov. 6
Blum at Avalon*
Covington at Milford*
(Bynum bye)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 3-0 4-1 291 143
Plano Coram Deo 3-1 3-3 312 284
Ovilla Christian 3-2 4-2 276 169
Waco Vanguard 2-2 3-3 176 186
McK. Cornerstone 1-3 2-3 280 287
Rockwall Heritage 0-2 1-2 47 110
x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-2 0-2 0 92
y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0
x-Division I
y-canceled season
Friday, Oct. 30
Waco Vanguard 36, Ovilla Christian 24*
Plano Coram Deo 94, McK. Cornerstone 48*
Rockwall Heritage at Waco Live Oak*, canceled
(Kenn. Fellowship bye)
Friday, Nov. 6
Rockwall Heritage at Plano Coram Deo*
McK. Cornerstone at Waco Vanguard*
Kenn. Fellowship at Waco Live Oak*
Garland Christian at Ovilla Christian