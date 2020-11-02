SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ellis County Week 10 high school football standings

Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Oct. 29-31, with schedules for the weekend of Nov. 5-7: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

DeSoto                                 2-0       4-0     183       35

Cedar Hill                            2-0       4-0     128       62

Duncanville                         2-0       4-1     233       53

Mansfield                             1-1       2-3       83     145

Waco Midway                      1-1       1-3     111     148

Waco High                           0-2       1-3       99     177

Waxahachie                        0-2       1-4       57     141

M. Lake Ridge                     0-2       0-5       54     197

Friday, Oct. 30

Cedar Hill 35, Waxahachie 10*

DeSoto 42, Mans. Lake Ridge 0*

Duncanville 35, Mansfield 0*

Waco Midway 63, Waco High 37*

Friday, Nov. 6

Waxahachie at Mans. Lake Ridge*

DeSoto at Cedar Hill*

Duncanville at Waco Midway*

Waco High at Mansfield*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Coll. Heritage                      2-0       3-0     141       87

Red Oak                               2-0       2-1     122     113

Burl. Centennial                 1-0       2-1     137       97

Mans. Summit                    1-0       2-1       98       76

Midlothian                            1-1       3-1     168       89

Richland                              0-2       3-2     216     141

Birdville                                0-2       1-2       49     120

Mans. Legacy                      0-2       1-3       90       94

Friday, Oct. 30

Coll. Heritage 45, Midlothian 21*

Red Oak 56, Richland 40*

Burl. Centennial 57, Birdville 14*

Mans. Summit 39, Mans. Legacy 7*

Thursday, Nov. 5

Birdville at Mans. Legacy*

Mans. Summit at Richland*

Friday, Nov. 6

Midlothian at Burl. Centennial*

Red Oak at Coll. Heritage*

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

North Forney                       2-0       5-0     230     121

Ennis                                    1-0       4-0     224       65

Crandall                               1-0       3-1     169     172

Greenville                            1-0       3-1     137       99

Royse City                           1-1       2-2     134     159

Corsicana                            1-2       2-4     149     188

Sulphur Springs                 0-1       0-3       44     142

Forney                                  0-3       0-6     123     267

Friday, Oct. 30

Ennis 71, Royse City 18*

Greenville 49, Corsicana 28*

North Forney 56, Sulphur Springs 21*

Saturday, Oct. 31

Crandall 57, Forney 54*

Friday, Nov. 6

Ennis at Crandall*

Forney at Royse City*

Greenville at North Forney*

Corsicana at Sulphur Springs*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Mid. Heritage                    4-0       8-2     352     222

x-Waco La Vega                 3-1       6-2     252     120

x-Brownwood                      2-1       4-4     244     272

x-Stephenville                     3-2       5-5     414     384

Life Waxahachie                 1-4       2-7     142     380

Alvarado                               0-5       2-8     144     417

x - clinched playoffs

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Brownwood 48, Life Waxahachie 14*

Waco La Vega 51, Alvarado 0*

Friday, Oct. 30

Mid. Heritage 42, Stephenville 27*

Monday, Nov. 2

Brownwood at Waco La Vega*

Saturday, Nov. 7

Brownwood at Mid. Heritage* (Note: Game may be canceled)

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Glen Rose                        3-0       7-1     361     142

x-Ferris                                 2-1       5-3     152     164

x-Godley                               2-1       5-4     345     283

x-Hillsboro                           1-2       4-4     176     129

Venus                                   0-3       0-9     116     409

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Ferris 44, Venus 26*

Godley 55, Hillsboro 28*

Grandview 31, Glen Rose 28

Friday, Nov. 6

Ferris at Glen Rose*

Godley at Venus*

(Hillsboro bye)

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Grandview                        4-0       8-0     394     101

x-West                                  4-1       7-2     308     139

x-Dallas Madison               3-1       3-1     109       72

x-Maypearl                           3-2       7-2     316     138

Whitney                                2-4       3-7     240     311

Dallas A+                             0-4       1-4       34     287

Life Oak Cliff                        0-4       0-6       35     185

x - clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Maypearl 47, Whitney 20*

West 58, Dallas A+ 0*

Dallas Madison 27, Life Oak Cliff 0*

Grandview 31, Glen Rose 28

Friday, Nov. 6

West at Maypearl*

Dallas Madison at Grandview*

Life Oak Cliff at Dallas A+*

(Whitney bye)

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Palmer                              4-1       8-1     289     135

x-Blooming Grove              4-1       6-3     172     102

x-Rice                                   4-1       5-4     239     238

x-Edgewood                        4-2       6-4     312     275

Scurry-Rosser                    1-3       3-4     166     188

Mildred                                 1-4       3-6     166     312

Dallas Gateway                  0-5       2-6     163     324

x — clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Edgewood 46, Mildred 21*

Rice 41, Scurry-Rosser 22*

Blooming Grove 52, Dallas Gateway 0*

(Palmer bye)

Friday, Nov. 6

Dallas Gateway at Palmer*

Mildred at Scurry-Rosser*

Rice at Blooming Grove*

(Edgewood bye)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Italy                                     4-0       7-1     305       68

x-Marlin                                 3-1       4-3     188     163

x-Dawson                            3-2       6-4     326     145

x-Kerens                              3-2       4-6     124     136

Cayuga                                 0-4       1-7       84     216

Axtell                                     0-4       0-8       86     395

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Italy 28, Dawson 14*

Kerens 14, Cayuga 0*

Marlin 62, Axtell 24*

Friday, Nov. 6

Italy at Marlin*

Axtell at Cayuga*

(Only games scheduled)

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Blum                                     3-0       5-3     324     252

Avalon                                   2-1       4-4     350     252

Covington                            2-1       4-4     298     254

Milford                                   1-2       1-6     128     252

Bynum                                  0-4       3-6     258     404

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Blum 48, Milford 0*

Covington 61, Bynum 0*

(Avalon bye)

Friday, Nov. 6

Blum at Avalon*

Covington at Milford*

(Bynum bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    3-0       4-1     291     143

Plano Coram Deo              3-1       3-3     312     284

Ovilla Christian                   3-2       4-2     276     169

Waco Vanguard                  2-2       3-3     176     186

McK. Cornerstone              1-3       2-3     280     287

Rockwall Heritage             0-2       1-2       47     110

x-Kenn. Fellowship            0-2       0-2          0       92

y-Longview Trinity               0-0       0-0          0          0

x-Division I

y-canceled season

Friday, Oct. 30

Waco Vanguard 36, Ovilla Christian 24*

Plano Coram Deo 94, McK. Cornerstone 48*

Rockwall Heritage at Waco Live Oak*, canceled

(Kenn. Fellowship bye)

Friday, Nov. 6

Rockwall Heritage at Plano Coram Deo*

McK. Cornerstone at Waco Vanguard*

Kenn. Fellowship at Waco Live Oak*

Garland Christian at Ovilla Christian