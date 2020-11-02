Ellis County Week 10 high school football standings

UIL

District 11-6A Dist All PF PA

DeSoto 2-0 4-0 183 35

Cedar Hill 2-0 4-0 128 62

Duncanville 2-0 4-1 233 53

Mansfield 1-1 2-3 83 145

Waco Midway 1-1 1-3 111 148

Waco High 0-2 1-3 99 177

Waxahachie 0-2 1-4 57 141

M. Lake Ridge 0-2 0-5 54 197

Friday, Oct. 30

Cedar Hill 35, Waxahachie 10*

DeSoto 42, Mans. Lake Ridge 0*

Duncanville 35, Mansfield 0*

Waco Midway 63, Waco High 37*

Friday, Nov. 6

Waxahachie at Mans. Lake Ridge*

DeSoto at Cedar Hill*

Duncanville at Waco Midway*

Waco High at Mansfield*

District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA

Coll. Heritage 2-0 3-0 141 87

Red Oak 2-0 2-1 122 113

Burl. Centennial 1-0 2-1 137 97

Mans. Summit 1-0 2-1 98 76

Midlothian 1-1 3-1 168 89

Richland 0-2 3-2 216 141

Birdville 0-2 1-2 49 120

Mans. Legacy 0-2 1-3 90 94

Friday, Oct. 30

Coll. Heritage 45, Midlothian 21*

Red Oak 56, Richland 40*

Burl. Centennial 57, Birdville 14*

Mans. Summit 39, Mans. Legacy 7*

Thursday, Nov. 5

Birdville at Mans. Legacy*

Mans. Summit at Richland*

Friday, Nov. 6

Midlothian at Burl. Centennial*

Red Oak at Coll. Heritage*

District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

North Forney 2-0 5-0 230 121

Ennis 1-0 4-0 224 65

Crandall 1-0 3-1 169 172

Greenville 1-0 3-1 137 99

Royse City 1-1 2-2 134 159

Corsicana 1-2 2-4 149 188

Sulphur Springs 0-1 0-3 44 142

Forney 0-3 0-6 123 267

Friday, Oct. 30

Ennis 71, Royse City 18*

Greenville 49, Corsicana 28*

North Forney 56, Sulphur Springs 21*

Saturday, Oct. 31

Crandall 57, Forney 54*

Friday, Nov. 6

Ennis at Crandall*

Forney at Royse City*

Greenville at North Forney*

Corsicana at Sulphur Springs*

District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Mid. Heritage 4-0 8-2 352 222

x-Waco La Vega 3-1 6-2 252 120

x-Brownwood 2-1 4-4 244 272

x-Stephenville 3-2 5-5 414 384

Life Waxahachie 1-4 2-7 142 380

Alvarado 0-5 2-8 144 417

x - clinched playoffs

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Brownwood 48, Life Waxahachie 14*

Waco La Vega 51, Alvarado 0*

Friday, Oct. 30

Mid. Heritage 42, Stephenville 27*

Monday, Nov. 2

Brownwood at Waco La Vega*

Saturday, Nov. 7

Brownwood at Mid. Heritage* (Note: Game may be canceled)

District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Glen Rose 3-0 7-1 361 142

x-Ferris 2-1 5-3 152 164

x-Godley 2-1 5-4 345 283

x-Hillsboro 1-2 4-4 176 129

Venus 0-3 0-9 116 409

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Ferris 44, Venus 26*

Godley 55, Hillsboro 28*

Grandview 31, Glen Rose 28

Friday, Nov. 6

Ferris at Glen Rose*

Godley at Venus*

(Hillsboro bye)

District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Grandview 4-0 8-0 394 101

x-West 4-1 7-2 308 139

x-Dallas Madison 3-1 3-1 109 72

x-Maypearl 3-2 7-2 316 138

Whitney 2-4 3-7 240 311

Dallas A+ 0-4 1-4 34 287

Life Oak Cliff 0-4 0-6 35 185

x - clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Maypearl 47, Whitney 20*

West 58, Dallas A+ 0*

Dallas Madison 27, Life Oak Cliff 0*

Grandview 31, Glen Rose 28

Friday, Nov. 6

West at Maypearl*

Dallas Madison at Grandview*

Life Oak Cliff at Dallas A+*

(Whitney bye)

District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Palmer 4-1 8-1 289 135

x-Blooming Grove 4-1 6-3 172 102

x-Rice 4-1 5-4 239 238

x-Edgewood 4-2 6-4 312 275

Scurry-Rosser 1-3 3-4 166 188

Mildred 1-4 3-6 166 312

Dallas Gateway 0-5 2-6 163 324

x — clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Edgewood 46, Mildred 21*

Rice 41, Scurry-Rosser 22*

Blooming Grove 52, Dallas Gateway 0*

(Palmer bye)

Friday, Nov. 6

Dallas Gateway at Palmer*

Mildred at Scurry-Rosser*

Rice at Blooming Grove*

(Edgewood bye)

District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Italy 4-0 7-1 305 68

x-Marlin 3-1 4-3 188 163

x-Dawson 3-2 6-4 326 145

x-Kerens 3-2 4-6 124 136

Cayuga 0-4 1-7 84 216

Axtell 0-4 0-8 86 395

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Italy 28, Dawson 14*

Kerens 14, Cayuga 0*

Marlin 62, Axtell 24*

Friday, Nov. 6

Italy at Marlin*

Axtell at Cayuga*

(Only games scheduled)

District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Blum 3-0 5-3 324 252

Avalon 2-1 4-4 350 252

Covington 2-1 4-4 298 254

Milford 1-2 1-6 128 252

Bynum 0-4 3-6 258 404

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 30

Blum 48, Milford 0*

Covington 61, Bynum 0*

(Avalon bye)

Friday, Nov. 6

Blum at Avalon*

Covington at Milford*

(Bynum bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA

Waco Live Oak 3-0 4-1 291 143

Plano Coram Deo 3-1 3-3 312 284

Ovilla Christian 3-2 4-2 276 169

Waco Vanguard 2-2 3-3 176 186

McK. Cornerstone 1-3 2-3 280 287

Rockwall Heritage 0-2 1-2 47 110

x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-2 0-2 0 92

y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0

x-Division I

y-canceled season

Friday, Oct. 30

Waco Vanguard 36, Ovilla Christian 24*

Plano Coram Deo 94, McK. Cornerstone 48*

Rockwall Heritage at Waco Live Oak*, canceled

(Kenn. Fellowship bye)

Friday, Nov. 6

Rockwall Heritage at Plano Coram Deo*

McK. Cornerstone at Waco Vanguard*

Kenn. Fellowship at Waco Live Oak*

Garland Christian at Ovilla Christian