Centennial hands MHS 2nd loop loss

Mirror report

BURLESON — With two losses already on their District 4-5A (I) ledger, this Friday night’s game against county rival Red Oak looms large for the Midlothian Panthers.

Quarterback Phillip Hamilton had four touchdown passes for 249 yards to help lead Burleson Centennial to a 41-13 win against the Panthers last Friday night at Burleson ISD Stadium.

The setback leaves the Panthers (3-2, 1-2) tied for fifth place with Mansfield Legacy in the district standings. Centennial is tied in the loss column for first place with Colleyville Heritage and Mansfield Summit, with Red Oak at 2-1.

After Panther quarterback Nicholas de los Santos’ touchdown pass to wide receiver Xavionte Jackson for 41 yards knotted the game at 7-all in the first quarter, the Spartans (3-1, 2-0) ran off the next 34 points to take control.

De los Santos completed 4 of 12 pass attempts for Midlothian for 70 yards and one touchdown before sitting out the second half with the game out of hand. Backup David Smith rushed for a 27-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the game and led the team with a total of 57 rushing yards.

Burleson grabbled the early lead with a touchdown on an 8-yard run by running back David Clerk, who had three touchdowns on the night, two rushing and one receiving. Clerk totaled 40 rushing yards and 128 receiving yards.

Hamilton completed 10 of 13 passes and rushed for 67 yards. Hamilton threw a pass to Clerk for an 88-yard play late in the second quarter to put the Spartans’ lead at 28-7 at halftime.

The Panthers will return to the friendly confines of MISD Multipurpose Stadium on Friday to host the Hawks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.