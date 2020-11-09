SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ellis County Week 11 high school football standings

High school football standings and results from the weekend of Nov. 5-7, with schedules for the weekend of Nov. 12-14: (Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Cedar Hill                            3-0       5-0     177     104

Duncanville                         3-0       5-1     307       74

DeSoto                                 2-1       4-1     225       84

Mansfield                             2-1       3-3     120     158

Waxahachie                        1-2       2-4       88     162

Waco Midway                      1-2       1-4     132     222

Waco High                           0-3       1-4     112     214

M. Lake Ridge                     0-3       0-6       75     228

Friday, Nov. 6

Waxahachie 31, Mans. Lake Ridge 21*

Cedar Hill 49, DeSoto 42*

Duncanville 74, Waco Midway 21*

Mansfield 37, Waco 13*

Friday, Nov. 13

Waxahachie at Mansfield*

Cedar Hill at Duncanville*

Waco Midway at DeSoto*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Waco*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Coll. Heritage                      3-0       4-0     168     100

Burl. Centennial                 2-0       3-1     178     110

Mans. Summit                    2-0       3-1     147       99

Red Oak                               2-1       2-2     135     154

Midlothian                            1-2       3-2     181     130

Mans. Legacy                      1-2       2-3     139     122

Richland                              0-3       3-3     239     190

Birdville                                0-3       1-3       77     169

Friday, Nov. 6

Burl. Centennial 41, Midlothian 13*

Coll. Heritage 27, Red Oak 13*

Mans. Summit 49, Richland 23*

Mans. Legacy 49, Birdville 28*

Friday, Nov. 13

Red Oak at Midlothian*

Mans. Legacy at Burl. Centennial*

Coll. Heritage at Mans. Summit*

Richland at Birdville*

District 8-5A (II)

Zone A                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Ennis                                 2-0       5-0     278       74

Royse City                           1-1       3-2     197     190

Crandall                               1-1       3-2     178     226

Forney                                  0-2       0-7     154     330

Zone B                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-North Forney                    2-0       5-0     287     146

Sulphur Springs                 1-1       1-3       72     163

Greenville                            1-1       3-2     162     156

Corsicana                            0-2       2-5     170     216

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Nov. 6

Ennis 54, Crandall 9*

Royse City 63, Forney 31*

North Forney 57, Greenville 25*

Sulphur Springs 28, Corsicana 21*

Friday, Nov. 13

Forney at Ennis*

Crandall at Royse City*

Sulphur Springs at Greenville* (HC)

North Forney at Corsicana*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Mid. Heritage                   4-0       8-2     352     222

2-Waco La Vega                 4-1       7-2     314     126

3-Stephenville                     3-2       5-5     414     384

4-Brownwood                     2-2       4-5     250     334

Life Waxahachie                 1-4       2-7     142     380

Alvarado                               0-5       2-8     144     417

#-playoff seeding

Monday, Nov. 2

Waco La Vega 62, Brownwood 6*

Saturday, Nov. 7

Brownwood at Mid. Heritage, canceled*

Thursday, Nov. 12

Castleberry at Mid. Heritage

Friday, Nov. 13

FW Western Hills at Waco La Vega

Stephenville at Benbrook

Brownwood at Kennedale

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Glen Rose                       4-0       8-1     396     150

2-Godley                              3-1       6-4     407     299

3-Ferris                                2-2       5-4     160     199

4-Hillsboro                          1-3       4-5     204     184

Venus                                   0-4     0-10     132     471

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 6

Glen Rose 35, Ferris 8*

Godley 62, Venus 16*

(Hillsboro bye)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Ferris at Sunnyvale

Hillsboro at Caddo Mills

Friday, Nov. 13

Nevada Community at Glen Rose

Godley at Quinlan Ford

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Grandview                        5-0       9-0     446     118

2-West                                  5-1       8-2     335     153

3-Dallas Madison              3-2       3-2     126     124

4-Maypearl                           3-3       7-3     330     165

Whitney                                2-4       3-7     240     311

Life Oak Cliff                        1-4       1-6       92     185

Dallas A+                             0-5       1-5       34     344

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 6

West 27, Maypearl 14*

Grandview 52, Dallas Madison 17*

Life Oak Cliff 57, Dallas A+ 0*

(Whitney bye)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Grandview vs. Teague at Whitney

West vs. Kemp at Mesquite Memorial

Friday, Nov. 13

Maypearl vs. Malakoff at Groesbeck

Saturday, Nov. 14

Dallas Madison vs. Groesbeck at Waco ISD

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Palmer                              5-1       9-1     354     147

2-Blooming Grove              5-1       7-3     223     109

3-Edgewood                       4-2       6-4     312     275

4-Rice                                   4-2       5-5     246     289

Scurry-Rosser                    2-3       4-4     215     202

Mildred                                 1-5       3-7     180     361

Dallas Gateway                  0-6       2-7     175     389

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 6

Palmer 65, Dallas Gateway 12*

Scurry-Rosser 49, Mildred 14*

Blooming Grove 51, Rice 7*

(Edgewood bye)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Palmer vs. Leonard at Farmersville

Edgewood vs. Bells at TAMU-Commerce

Rice vs. Gunter at Emory Rains

Friday, Nov. 13

Blooming Grove vs. Sadler S&S Consolidated at Mabank

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Italy                                    5-0       8-1     366       74

2-Dawson                            3-2       6-4     326     145

3-Marlin                                3-2       4-4     194     224

4-Kerens                              3-2       4-6     124     136

Cayuga                                 1-4       2-7     158     262

Axtell                                     0-5       0-9     132     469

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 6

Italy 61, Marlin 6*

Cayuga 74, Axtell 46*

(Only games scheduled)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Marlin vs. Bosqueville at Waco ISD

Tolar vs. Dawson at Alvarado

Friday, Nov. 13

Italy vs. Rio Vista at Waco Connally

Kerens vs. Crawford at Whitney

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Blum                                 4-0       6-3     396     279

2-Avalon                               2-2       4-5     377     324

Milford                                   2-2       2-6     188     280

Covington                            2-2       4-5     326     314

Bynum                                  0-4       3-6     258     404

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 6

Blum 72, Avalon 27*

Milford 60, Covington 28*

(Bynum bye)

Thursday, Nov. 12

Coolidge at Blum

Friday, Nov. 13

Avalon at Abbott

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    4-0       5-1     337     163

Plano Coram Deo              4-1       4-3     360     284

Ovilla Christian                   3-2       5-2     326     169

McK. Cornerstone              2-3       3-3     366     353

Waco Vanguard                  2-3       3-4     242     272

Rockwall Heritage             0-3       1-3       47     158

x-Kenn. Fellowship            0-3       0-3       20     138

y-Longview Trinity               0-0       0-0          0          0

x-Division I

y-canceled season

Thursday, Nov. 5

Ovilla Christian 50, Garland Christian 0

Friday, Nov. 6

Plano Coram Deo 48, Rockwall Heritage 0*

McK. Cornerstone 86, Waco Vanguard 66*

Waco Live Oak 46, Kenn. Fellowship 20*

Friday, Nov. 13

Waco Live Oak at Ovilla Christian*

McK. Cornerstone at Rockwall Heritage*

Kenn. Fellowship at Plano Coram Deo*

(Waco Vanguard bye)