Ellis County Week 11 high school football standings
High school football standings and results from the weekend of Nov. 5-7, with schedules for the weekend of Nov. 12-14: (Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Cedar Hill 3-0 5-0 177 104
Duncanville 3-0 5-1 307 74
DeSoto 2-1 4-1 225 84
Mansfield 2-1 3-3 120 158
Waxahachie 1-2 2-4 88 162
Waco Midway 1-2 1-4 132 222
Waco High 0-3 1-4 112 214
M. Lake Ridge 0-3 0-6 75 228
Friday, Nov. 6
Waxahachie 31, Mans. Lake Ridge 21*
Cedar Hill 49, DeSoto 42*
Duncanville 74, Waco Midway 21*
Mansfield 37, Waco 13*
Friday, Nov. 13
Waxahachie at Mansfield*
Cedar Hill at Duncanville*
Waco Midway at DeSoto*
Mans. Lake Ridge at Waco*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Coll. Heritage 3-0 4-0 168 100
Burl. Centennial 2-0 3-1 178 110
Mans. Summit 2-0 3-1 147 99
Red Oak 2-1 2-2 135 154
Midlothian 1-2 3-2 181 130
Mans. Legacy 1-2 2-3 139 122
Richland 0-3 3-3 239 190
Birdville 0-3 1-3 77 169
Friday, Nov. 6
Burl. Centennial 41, Midlothian 13*
Coll. Heritage 27, Red Oak 13*
Mans. Summit 49, Richland 23*
Mans. Legacy 49, Birdville 28*
Friday, Nov. 13
Red Oak at Midlothian*
Mans. Legacy at Burl. Centennial*
Coll. Heritage at Mans. Summit*
Richland at Birdville*
District 8-5A (II)
Zone A Dist All PF PA
x-Ennis 2-0 5-0 278 74
Royse City 1-1 3-2 197 190
Crandall 1-1 3-2 178 226
Forney 0-2 0-7 154 330
Zone B Dist All PF PA
x-North Forney 2-0 5-0 287 146
Sulphur Springs 1-1 1-3 72 163
Greenville 1-1 3-2 162 156
Corsicana 0-2 2-5 170 216
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Nov. 6
Ennis 54, Crandall 9*
Royse City 63, Forney 31*
North Forney 57, Greenville 25*
Sulphur Springs 28, Corsicana 21*
Friday, Nov. 13
Forney at Ennis*
Crandall at Royse City*
Sulphur Springs at Greenville* (HC)
North Forney at Corsicana*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Mid. Heritage 4-0 8-2 352 222
2-Waco La Vega 4-1 7-2 314 126
3-Stephenville 3-2 5-5 414 384
4-Brownwood 2-2 4-5 250 334
Life Waxahachie 1-4 2-7 142 380
Alvarado 0-5 2-8 144 417
#-playoff seeding
Monday, Nov. 2
Waco La Vega 62, Brownwood 6*
Saturday, Nov. 7
Brownwood at Mid. Heritage, canceled*
Thursday, Nov. 12
Castleberry at Mid. Heritage
Friday, Nov. 13
FW Western Hills at Waco La Vega
Stephenville at Benbrook
Brownwood at Kennedale
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Glen Rose 4-0 8-1 396 150
2-Godley 3-1 6-4 407 299
3-Ferris 2-2 5-4 160 199
4-Hillsboro 1-3 4-5 204 184
Venus 0-4 0-10 132 471
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 6
Glen Rose 35, Ferris 8*
Godley 62, Venus 16*
(Hillsboro bye)
Thursday, Nov. 12
Ferris at Sunnyvale
Hillsboro at Caddo Mills
Friday, Nov. 13
Nevada Community at Glen Rose
Godley at Quinlan Ford
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Grandview 5-0 9-0 446 118
2-West 5-1 8-2 335 153
3-Dallas Madison 3-2 3-2 126 124
4-Maypearl 3-3 7-3 330 165
Whitney 2-4 3-7 240 311
Life Oak Cliff 1-4 1-6 92 185
Dallas A+ 0-5 1-5 34 344
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 6
West 27, Maypearl 14*
Grandview 52, Dallas Madison 17*
Life Oak Cliff 57, Dallas A+ 0*
(Whitney bye)
Thursday, Nov. 12
Grandview vs. Teague at Whitney
West vs. Kemp at Mesquite Memorial
Friday, Nov. 13
Maypearl vs. Malakoff at Groesbeck
Saturday, Nov. 14
Dallas Madison vs. Groesbeck at Waco ISD
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Palmer 5-1 9-1 354 147
2-Blooming Grove 5-1 7-3 223 109
3-Edgewood 4-2 6-4 312 275
4-Rice 4-2 5-5 246 289
Scurry-Rosser 2-3 4-4 215 202
Mildred 1-5 3-7 180 361
Dallas Gateway 0-6 2-7 175 389
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 6
Palmer 65, Dallas Gateway 12*
Scurry-Rosser 49, Mildred 14*
Blooming Grove 51, Rice 7*
(Edgewood bye)
Thursday, Nov. 12
Palmer vs. Leonard at Farmersville
Edgewood vs. Bells at TAMU-Commerce
Rice vs. Gunter at Emory Rains
Friday, Nov. 13
Blooming Grove vs. Sadler S&S Consolidated at Mabank
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Italy 5-0 8-1 366 74
2-Dawson 3-2 6-4 326 145
3-Marlin 3-2 4-4 194 224
4-Kerens 3-2 4-6 124 136
Cayuga 1-4 2-7 158 262
Axtell 0-5 0-9 132 469
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 6
Italy 61, Marlin 6*
Cayuga 74, Axtell 46*
(Only games scheduled)
Thursday, Nov. 12
Marlin vs. Bosqueville at Waco ISD
Tolar vs. Dawson at Alvarado
Friday, Nov. 13
Italy vs. Rio Vista at Waco Connally
Kerens vs. Crawford at Whitney
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Blum 4-0 6-3 396 279
2-Avalon 2-2 4-5 377 324
Milford 2-2 2-6 188 280
Covington 2-2 4-5 326 314
Bynum 0-4 3-6 258 404
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 6
Blum 72, Avalon 27*
Milford 60, Covington 28*
(Bynum bye)
Thursday, Nov. 12
Coolidge at Blum
Friday, Nov. 13
Avalon at Abbott
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 4-0 5-1 337 163
Plano Coram Deo 4-1 4-3 360 284
Ovilla Christian 3-2 5-2 326 169
McK. Cornerstone 2-3 3-3 366 353
Waco Vanguard 2-3 3-4 242 272
Rockwall Heritage 0-3 1-3 47 158
x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-3 0-3 20 138
y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0
x-Division I
y-canceled season
Thursday, Nov. 5
Ovilla Christian 50, Garland Christian 0
Friday, Nov. 6
Plano Coram Deo 48, Rockwall Heritage 0*
McK. Cornerstone 86, Waco Vanguard 66*
Waco Live Oak 46, Kenn. Fellowship 20*
Friday, Nov. 13
Waco Live Oak at Ovilla Christian*
McK. Cornerstone at Rockwall Heritage*
Kenn. Fellowship at Plano Coram Deo*
(Waco Vanguard bye)