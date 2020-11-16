Ellis County Week 12 high school football standings
Football standings and results from the weekend of Nov. 12-14, with schedules for the weekend of Nov. 19-21: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A
Zone A Dist All PF PA
1-Cedar Hill 3-1 5-1 191 132
x2-DeSoto 3-1 5-1 288 98
2-Waxahachie 2-2 3-4 109 169
M. Lake Ridge 0-3 0-6 75 228
Zone B Dist All PF PA
x1-Duncanville 4-0 6-1 335 88
Mansfield 2-2 3-4 127 179
Waco Midway 1-3 1-5 146 285
Waco High 0-3 1-4 112 214
#-playoff seeding; x-6A Division I
Friday, Nov. 13
Waxahachie 21, Mansfield 7*
Duncanville 28, Cedar Hill 14*
DeSoto 63, Waco Midway 14*
Mans. Lake Ridge at Waco*, canceled, COVID-19
Friday, Nov. 20
Waco Midway at Waxahachie*
DeSoto at Mansfield*
Mans. Lake Ridge at Duncanville*
Cedar Hill at Waco*, canceled, COVID-19
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Coll. Heritage 3-0 4-0 168 100
Burl. Centennial 3-0 4-1 247 166
Mans. Summit 2-0 3-1 147 99
Red Oak 3-1 3-2 181 189
Midlothian 1-3 3-3 216 176
Richland 1-3 4-3 300 204
Mans. Legacy 1-3 2-4 195 191
Birdville 0-4 1-4 91 230
Friday, Nov. 13
Red Oak 46, Midlothian 35*
Burl. Centennial 69, Mans. Legacy 56*
Richland 61, Birdville 14*
Coll. Heritage at Mans. Summit*, canceled, COVID-19
Friday, Nov. 20
Midlothian at Mans. Legacy*
Mans. Summit at Red Oak*
Burl. Centennial at Richland*
Birdville at Coll. Heritage*
District 8-5A (II)
Zone A Dist All PF PA
x-Ennis 3-0 6-0 341 84
x-Royse City 2-1 4-2 242 212
Crandall 1-2 3-3 200 271
Forney 0-3 0-8 164 393
Zone B Dist All PF PA
x-North Forney 3-0 6-0 329 146
x-Greenville 2-1 4-2 209 183
Sulphur Springs 1-2 1-4 99 210
Corsicana 0-3 2-6 170 258
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Nov. 13
Ennis 63, Forney 10*
Royse City 45, Crandall 22*
Greenville 47, Sulphur Springs 27*
North Forney 42, Corsicana 0*
Thursday, Nov. 19
Ennis at North Forney*
Friday, Nov. 20
Greenville at Royse City*
Sulphur Springs at Crandall*
Corsicana at Forney*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Mid. Heritage 4-0 9-2 22 229
2-Waco La Vega 4-1 8-2 365 126
3-Stephenville 3-2 6-5 470 398
4-Brownwood 2-2 4-6 257 378
Life Waxahachie 1-4 2-7 142 380
Alvarado 0-5 2-8 144 417
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Mid. Heritage 70, Castleberry 7
Friday, Nov. 13
Waco La Vega 51, FW Western Hills 0
Stephenville 56, Benbrook 14
Kennedale 44, Brownwood 7
Thursday, Nov. 19
Stephenville vs, Argyle at Globe Life Park
Friday, Nov. 20
Mid. Heritage at Paris
Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Waco La Vega at Corsicana
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Glen Rose 4-0 8-2 421 178
2-Godley 3-1 7-4 448 311
3-Ferris 2-2 5-5 174 237
4-Hillsboro 1-3 4-6 204 244
Venus 0-4 0-10 132 471
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Sunnyvale 38, Ferris 14 (at Sunnyvale)
Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0 (at Caddo Mills)
Friday, Nov. 13
Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25 (at Glen Rose)
Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12 (at Godley)
Thursday, Nov. 19
Godley vs. Gilmer at Mesquite Hanby
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Grandview 5-0 9-0 446 118
2-West 5-1 9-2 397 159
3-Dallas Madison 3-2 3-2 126 124
4-Maypearl 3-3 7-4 337 248
Whitney 2-4 3-7 240 311
Life Oak Cliff 1-4 1-6 92 185
Dallas A+ 0-5 1-5 34 344
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Grandview 2, Teague 0, forfeit, COVID-19
West 62, Kemp 6 (at Mesquite Memorial)
Friday, Nov. 13
Malakoff 83, Maypearl 7 (at Groesbeck)
Saturday, Nov. 14
Dallas Madison 36, Groesbeck 29 (at Waco ISD)
Friday, Nov. 20
Grandview vs. Tatum at Athens
West vs. Mount Vernon at Rockwall
Dallas Madison vs. Mineola at Princeton
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Palmer 5-1 9-2 374 173
2-Blooming Grove 5-1 7-4 223 129
3-Edgewood 4-2 6-5 324 313
4-Rice 4-2 5-6 246 351
Scurry-Rosser 2-3 4-4 215 202
Mildred 1-5 3-7 180 361
Dallas Gateway 0-6 2-7 175 389
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Leonard 26, Palmer 20 (at Farmersville)
Bells 38, Edgewood 12 (at TAMU-Commerce)
Gunter 62, Rice 0 (at Emory Rains)
Friday, Nov. 13
Sadler S&S Consolidated 20, Blooming Grove 0 (at Mabank)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Italy 5-0 9-1 394 95
2-Dawson 3-2 6-5 368 190
3-Marlin 3-2 4-5 202 296
4-Kerens 3-2 4-7 138 185
Cayuga 1-4 2-7 158 262
Axtell 0-5 0-9 132 469
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Bosqueville 72, Marlin 8 (at Waco ISD)
Tolar 45, Dawson 42 (at Alvarado)
Friday, Nov. 13
Italy 28, Rio Vista 21 (at Waco Connally)
Crawford 49, Kerens 14 (at Whitney)
Friday, Nov. 20
Italy vs. Alvord at Alvarado
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Blum 4-0 7-3 454 307
2-Avalon 2-2 4-6 383 375
Milford 2-2 2-6 188 280
Covington 2-2 4-5 326 314
Bynum 0-4 3-6 258 404
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Blum 58, Coolidge 28 (at Blum)
Friday, Nov. 13
Abbott 51, Avalon 6 (at Abbott)
Friday, Nov. 20
Blum vs. Saint Jo at Bridgeport
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 5-0 6-1 391 169
Plano Coram Deo 5-1 5-3 412 284
Ovilla Christian 3-3 5-3 332 223
McK. Cornerstone 2-3 3-3 366 353
Waco Vanguard 2-3 3-4 242 272
Rockwall Heritage 0-3 1-3 47 158
x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-4 0-4 20 190
y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0
x-Division I
y-canceled season
Friday, Nov. 13
Waco Live Oak 54, Ovilla Christian 6*
Plano Coram Deo 52, Kenn. Fellowship 0*
McK. Cornerstone at Rockwall Heritage*, canceled, COVID-19
(Waco Vanguard bye)
Saturday, Nov. 21
Lucas Christian at Ovilla Christian (6 p.m.)