Ellis County Week 13 high school football standings
Ellis County football standings and results from weekend of Nov. 19-21, with schedules for weekend of Nov. 26-28: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A
Zone A Dist All PF PA
1-Cedar Hill 3-1 5-1 191 132
x2-DeSoto 3-1 6-1 344 105
2-Waxahachie 2-2 4-4 140 197
M. Lake Ridge 0-3 0-7 78 279
Zone B Dist All PF PA
x1-Duncanville 4-0 7-1 386 91
Mansfield 2-2 3-5 134 235
Waco Midway 1-3 1-5 146 285
Waco 0-3 1-4 112 214
#-playoff seeding; x-6A Division I
Friday, Nov. 20
Waxahachie 31, Waco Midway 28*
DeSoto 56, Mansfield 7*
Duncanville 51, Mans. Lake Ridge 3*
Cedar Hill at Waco*, canceled, COVID-19
Friday, Nov. 27
Waco at Waxahachie*
DeSoto at Duncanville*
Cedar Hill at Mansfield*
Mans. Lake Ridge at Waco Midway*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Burl. Centennial 4-0 5-1 291 173
x-Coll. Heritage 3-0 4-0 168 100
x-Red Oak 4-1 4-2 218 205
Mans. Summit 2-1 3-2 163 136
Midlothian 2-3 4-3 257 190
Richland 1-4 4-4 307 248
Mans. Legacy 1-4 2-5 209 232
Birdville 0-4 1-4 91 230
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Nov. 20
Midlothian 41, Mans. Legacy 14*
Red Oak 37, Mans. Summit 16*
Burl. Centennial 44, Richland 7*
Birdville at Coll. Heritage*, canceled, COVID-19
Friday, Nov. 27
Mans. Summit at Midlothian*
Red Oak at Birdville*
Coll. Heritage at Burl. Centennial*
Richland at Mans. Legacy*
District 8-5A (II)
Zone A Dist All PF PA
1-Ennis 4-0 7-0 379 98
3-Royse City 3-1 5-2 298 261
Crandall 1-3 3-4 244 343
Forney 0-4 0-9 178 414
Zone B Dist All PF PA
2-North Forney 3-1 6-1 343 184
4-Greenville 2-2 4-3 258 239
Sulphur Springs 2-2 2-4 171 254
Corsicana 1-3 3-6 191 272
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 19
Ennis 38, North Forney 14*
Friday, Nov. 20
Royse City 56, Greenville 49*
Sulphur Springs 72, Crandall 44*
Corsicana 21, Forney 14*
Friday, Nov. 27
(No games scheduled)
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Mid. Heritage 4-0 9-3 450 267
2-Waco La Vega 4-1 9-2 407 133
3-Stephenville 3-2 6-6 497 454
4-Brownwood 2-2 4-6 257 378
Life Waxahachie 1-4 2-7 142 380
Alvarado 0-5 2-8 144 417
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 19
Argyle 56, Stephenville 27 (at Globe Life Park)
Friday, Nov. 20
Paris 38, Mid. Heritage 28 (at Paris)
Waco La Vega 42, Wilmer-Hutchins 7 (at Corsicana)
Friday, Nov. 27
Waco La Vega vs. Argyle (at Joshua)
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Glen Rose 4-0 8-2 421 178
2-Godley 3-1 7-5 468 353
3-Ferris 2-2 5-5 174 237
4-Hillsboro 1-3 4-6 204 244
Venus 0-4 0-10 132 471
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Sunnyvale 38, Ferris 14 (at Sunnyvale)
Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0 (at Caddo Mills)
Friday, Nov. 13
Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25 (at Glen Rose)
Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12 (at Godley)
Thursday, Nov. 19
Gilmer 42, Godley 20 (at Mesquite Hanby)
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Grandview 5-0 10-0 495 141
2-West 5-1 9-3 418 183
3-Dallas Madison 3-2 3-3 140 166
4-Maypearl 3-3 7-4 337 248
Whitney 2-4 3-7 240 311
Life Oak Cliff 1-4 1-6 92 185
Dallas A+ 0-5 1-5 34 344
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 20
Grandview 49, Tatum 23 (at Athens)
Mount Vernon 24, West 21 (at Rockwall)
Mineola 42, Dallas Madison 14 (at Princeton)
Friday, Nov. 27
Grandview vs. Malakoff (at Waco ISD)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Italy 5-0 9-2 401 130
2-Dawson 3-2 6-5 368 190
3-Marlin 3-2 4-5 202 296
4-Kerens 3-2 4-7 138 185
Cayuga 1-4 2-7 158 262
Axtell 0-5 0-9 132 469
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Bosqueville 72, Marlin 8 (at Waco ISD)
Tolar 45, Dawson 42 (at Alvarado)
Friday, Nov. 13
Italy 28, Rio Vista 21 (at Waco Connally)
Crawford 49, Kerens 14 (at Whitney)
Friday, Nov. 20
Alvord 35, Italy 7 (at Alvarado)
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Blum 4-0 8-3 510 335
2-Avalon 2-2 4-6 383 375
Milford 2-2 2-6 188 280
Covington 2-2 4-5 326 314
Bynum 0-4 3-6 258 404
#-playoff seeding
Thursday, Nov. 12
Blum 58, Coolidge 28
Friday, Nov. 13
Abbott 51, Avalon 6
Friday, Nov. 20
Blum 56, Saint Jo 28 (at Bridgeport)
Friday, Nov. 27
Blum vs. Union Hill (at Mabank)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
1-Waco Live Oak 5-0 6-1 391 169
2-Plano Coram Deo 5-1 5-3 412 284
3-Ovilla Christian 3-3 5-4 382 282
x4-McK. Cornerstone 2-3 3-3 366 353
5-Waco Vanguard 2-3 4-4 306 320
6-Rockwall Heritage 0-3 1-4 55 212
Kenn. Fellowship 0-4 0-4 20 190
y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0
#-playoff seeding
x-canceled playoffs, COVID-19
y-canceled season
Friday, Nov. 20
Waco Vanguard 64, Irving Highlands 48 (at Irving Highlands)
Dallas Lakehill 54, Rockwall Heritage 8 (at Dallas Lakehill)
(Waco Live Oak, Plano Coram Deo bye)
Saturday, Nov. 21
Lucas Christian 59, Ovilla Christian 50 (at Ovilla Christian)
Friday, Nov. 27
Plano Coram Deo vs. Dallas Lutheran (at TBA)
Saturday, Nov. 28
Waco Vanguard vs. Waco Live Oak (at TBA)