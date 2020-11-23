SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ellis County Week 13 high school football standings

Ellis County football standings and results from weekend of Nov. 19-21, with schedules for weekend of Nov. 26-28: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror

UIL

District 11-6A

Zone A                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Cedar Hill                         3-1       5-1     191     132

x2-DeSoto                            3-1       6-1     344     105

2-Waxahachie                     2-2       4-4     140     197

M. Lake Ridge                     0-3       0-7       78     279

Zone B                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x1-Duncanville                    4-0       7-1     386       91

Mansfield                             2-2       3-5     134     235

Waco Midway                      1-3       1-5     146     285

Waco                                    0-3       1-4     112     214

#-playoff seeding; x-6A Division I

Friday, Nov. 20

Waxahachie 31, Waco Midway 28*

DeSoto 56, Mansfield 7*

Duncanville 51, Mans. Lake Ridge 3*

Cedar Hill at Waco*, canceled, COVID-19

Friday, Nov. 27

Waco at Waxahachie*

DeSoto at Duncanville*

Cedar Hill at Mansfield*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Waco Midway*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Burl. Centennial              4-0       5-1     291     173

x-Coll. Heritage                   3-0       4-0     168     100

x-Red Oak                            4-1       4-2     218     205

Mans. Summit                    2-1       3-2     163     136

Midlothian                            2-3       4-3     257     190

Richland                              1-4       4-4     307     248

Mans. Legacy                      1-4       2-5     209     232

Birdville                                0-4       1-4       91     230

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Nov. 20

Midlothian 41, Mans. Legacy 14*

Red Oak 37, Mans. Summit 16*

Burl. Centennial 44, Richland 7*

Birdville at Coll. Heritage*, canceled, COVID-19

Friday, Nov. 27

Mans. Summit at Midlothian*

Red Oak at Birdville*

Coll. Heritage at Burl. Centennial*

Richland at Mans. Legacy*

District 8-5A (II)

Zone A                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Ennis                                4-0       7-0     379       98

3-Royse City                        3-1       5-2     298     261

Crandall                               1-3       3-4     244     343

Forney                                  0-4       0-9     178     414

Zone B                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

2-North Forney                    3-1       6-1     343     184

4-Greenville                         2-2       4-3     258     239

Sulphur Springs                 2-2       2-4     171     254

Corsicana                            1-3       3-6     191     272

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 19

Ennis 38, North Forney 14*

Friday, Nov. 20

Royse City 56, Greenville 49*

Sulphur Springs 72, Crandall 44*

Corsicana 21, Forney 14*

Friday, Nov. 27

(No games scheduled)

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Mid. Heritage                   4-0       9-3     450     267

2-Waco La Vega                 4-1       9-2     407     133

3-Stephenville                     3-2       6-6     497     454

4-Brownwood                     2-2       4-6     257     378

Life Waxahachie                 1-4       2-7     142     380

Alvarado                               0-5       2-8     144     417

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 19

Argyle 56, Stephenville 27 (at Globe Life Park)

Friday, Nov. 20

Paris 38, Mid. Heritage 28 (at Paris)

Waco La Vega 42, Wilmer-Hutchins 7 (at Corsicana)

Friday, Nov. 27

Waco La Vega vs. Argyle (at Joshua)

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Glen Rose                       4-0       8-2     421     178

2-Godley                              3-1       7-5     468     353

3-Ferris                                2-2       5-5     174     237

4-Hillsboro                          1-3       4-6     204     244

Venus                                   0-4     0-10     132     471

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Sunnyvale 38, Ferris 14 (at Sunnyvale)

Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0 (at Caddo Mills)

Friday, Nov. 13

Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25 (at Glen Rose)

Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12 (at Godley)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Gilmer 42, Godley 20 (at Mesquite Hanby)

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Grandview                        5-0     10-0     495     141

2-West                                  5-1       9-3     418     183

3-Dallas Madison              3-2       3-3     140     166

4-Maypearl                           3-3       7-4     337     248

Whitney                                2-4       3-7     240     311

Life Oak Cliff                        1-4       1-6       92     185

Dallas A+                             0-5       1-5       34     344

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 20

Grandview 49, Tatum 23 (at Athens)

Mount Vernon 24, West 21 (at Rockwall)

Mineola 42, Dallas Madison 14 (at Princeton)

Friday, Nov. 27

Grandview vs. Malakoff (at Waco ISD)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Italy                                    5-0       9-2     401     130

2-Dawson                            3-2       6-5     368     190

3-Marlin                                3-2       4-5     202     296

4-Kerens                              3-2       4-7     138     185

Cayuga                                 1-4       2-7     158     262

Axtell                                     0-5       0-9     132     469

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Bosqueville 72, Marlin 8 (at Waco ISD)

Tolar 45, Dawson 42 (at Alvarado)

Friday, Nov. 13

Italy 28, Rio Vista 21 (at Waco Connally)

Crawford 49, Kerens 14 (at Whitney)

Friday, Nov. 20

Alvord 35, Italy 7 (at Alvarado)

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Blum                                 4-0       8-3     510     335

2-Avalon                               2-2       4-6     383     375

Milford                                   2-2       2-6     188     280

Covington                            2-2       4-5     326     314

Bynum                                  0-4       3-6     258     404

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Blum 58, Coolidge 28

Friday, Nov. 13

Abbott 51, Avalon 6

Friday, Nov. 20

Blum 56, Saint Jo 28 (at Bridgeport)

Friday, Nov. 27

Blum vs. Union Hill (at Mabank)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Waco Live Oak                5-0       6-1     391     169

2-Plano Coram Deo          5-1       5-3     412     284

3-Ovilla Christian               3-3       5-4     382     282

x4-McK. Cornerstone         2-3       3-3     366     353

5-Waco Vanguard              2-3       4-4     306     320

6-Rockwall Heritage          0-3       1-4       55     212

Kenn. Fellowship               0-4       0-4       20     190

y-Longview Trinity               0-0       0-0          0          0

#-playoff seeding

x-canceled playoffs, COVID-19

y-canceled season

Friday, Nov. 20

Waco Vanguard 64, Irving Highlands 48 (at Irving Highlands)

Dallas Lakehill 54, Rockwall Heritage 8 (at Dallas Lakehill)

(Waco Live Oak, Plano Coram Deo bye)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Lucas Christian 59, Ovilla Christian 50 (at Ovilla Christian)

Friday, Nov. 27

Plano Coram Deo vs. Dallas Lutheran (at TBA)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Waco Vanguard vs. Waco Live Oak (at TBA)