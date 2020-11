Mirror report

On Thursday, October 1, Midlothian High School announced Hannia Torres (center) as Royal of the Week, and Kendal Shelley (left) and Bella Edwards (right) as Spirit Girls of the Week.

On Thursday, October 15, Midlothian High School announced Kaitlyn Messmer (right) as Royal of the Week, and Maddie Serrano (left) and Moriah Golden (center) as Spirit Girls of the Week.