MHS runs past Legacy — literally

MANSFIELD — At this stage, the only thing the Midlothian Panthers can do is control what they can control and see where the cards fall at the end of the regular season.

The Panthers got what they needed last Friday night to keep their playoff hopes afloat in a 41-14 victory over Mansfield Legacy at R.L. Anderson Stadium in District 4-5A (I) play.

The Panthers were on the prowl from the get-go, rambling to the tune of 492 total yards, all but 12 on the ground. Ethan Hill rushed nine times for 109 yards, and sophomore De’ago Benson carried six times for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

“The challenge all week was to compete against ourselves, and to all be better individually, than we have in games past,” MHS head coach Doug Wendel said. “The team rose to the occasion, accepted and passed the challenge. We played their most complete game vs. Legacy.”

But the next steps are a doozy, as the Panthers (4-3, 2-3) must defeat Mansfield Summit on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium and then must win at Richland in the Dec. 4 district finale.

Complicating the picture is that Summit (3-3, 2-1) has had two district games declared no-contests because of COVID-19. Those two games were against district leaders Burleson Centennial and Colleyville Heritage.

Quarterback Nick de los Santos called his own number on a 4-yard run, drawing first blood at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter as Hill’s 65-yard run set up the score.

A 28-yard pass from Legacy’s Beau Kilgore to Isaiah Williams knotted things up late in the first, but moments later, Benson broke a 49-yarder to put the Panthers on top for good. Junior Dillon Lampkins made it 21-7 before halftime on a 23-yard scamper; and MHS junior defensive back Mikail Denton intercepted a Kilgore pass in the end zone to end the first half.

In the second half, senior Laine Martin added to the lead on a 1-yard plunge and Benson tacked on his second TD of the night on a 12-yard run. With 2:49 to go and reserves in place, Jordan McKenzie closed out MHS’ scoring on a 5-yard run.

Legacy added the final TD of the game with 9 seconds left.