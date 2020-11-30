MHS wins home finale as playoff hopes dim

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers took care of their own business on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium. But will it be enough to garner a playoff berth?

For one night at least, the Panthers put any consideration of the postseason on the back burner. MHS gained 464 of its 496 total yards on the ground, and the Panthers rolled past District 4-5A (I) rival Mansfield Summit, 49-30, in their final home game of the year.

“We had a feeling all week we were going to play our best game thus far,” MHS head coach Doug Wendel said. “All three phases of the game played well and contributed to the win.”

The victory ensures a winning record for the Panthers (5-3, 3-3) for the third year in a row, the school’s longest streak since 1984.

However, while mathematically they remain alive, playoffs for the Panthers this season appear to be only a remote possibility.

The District 4-5A (I) executive committee has ruled that if all games were unable to be played, winning percentage would decide playoff seeding. Both MHS and Summit currently sit at .500, but the Jaguars would have a better percentage even if both teams win their regular-season finales.

So, even though MHS has beaten Summit head-to-head, Summit would clinch the fourth and final available berth by beating last-place Birdville on Friday night. The Jaguars (3-3, 2-2) didn’t play Colleyville Heritage or Burleson Centennial after both opponents canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, and both games were declared no-contests according to the DEC’s rules.

While the immediate future looks bleak, the long-term picture appears extremely bright. Sophomore running back De’ago Benson rushed for a total of 168 yards and two back-to-back touchdowns, and junior Dillon Lampkins added 65 yards and a score on only four carries.

Laine Martin and Darren Greeson each added a rushing touchdown as a total of 12 different players had touches. Senior quarterback Nick de los Santos only threw the ball five times, but three of them were completions, including a TD pass to Xavionte Jackson.

Defensively, Gabe Grow scored a touchdown on an interception return on the first play of the fourth quarter that all but sealed Summit’s fate.

Summit took the early 6-0 lead off the game’s opening drive and threatened for another, but a fumble at the Panthers’ 22-yard line set up the go-ahead MHS score as Benson burst loose for a 22-yard run. The Panthers then executed an onside kick with Nate Dean recovering, and Benson’s 28-yard scamper gave MHS a 14-6 lead at the 10:13 mark of the second quarter.

Later in the second it was Lampkins’ turn, as his 26-yard run added to the lead. The Jaguars answered with a score with 2:11 left, but the Panthers moved downfield quickly and de los Santos’ toss to Jackson with 13 seconds left sent the Panthers into the locker room on top, 28-12.

Summit’s Sean Smith returned a punt 80 yards for a score early in the third quarter to keep the Jaguars in sight, but MHS replied with a 16-play, 77-yard drive capped by Greeson’s 11-yard run.

Grow’s 25-yard pick-six made it 42-24, and with 6:46 left, Martin ended the Panthers’ scoring on a 2-yard plunge in his high school home finale.

“Friday night was a special experience that many of us will remember for a long time,” Wendel stated. “Words can't express my gratitude for our fans and parents in making Friday night special. The sendoff was great.”

Jaydon Lott carried 10 times for 68 yards and three touchdowns for Summit.

The Panthers will travel to Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex on Friday night for the regular season finale against the Richland Royals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.