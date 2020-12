Mirror report

Midlothian High School announced Lieutenant Anna Kate West as Pantherette of the Week (pictured) and Rylee Roberson as Spirit Girl of the Week (not pictured) for the week of Oct. 30.

Midlothian High School announced Abigail Carrillo as Pantherette of the Week (on left) and Sabrina Mechler as Spirit Girl of the Week (on right) for the week of Nov. 6.