MHS Pantherettes of the Week

Mirror report

Midlothian High School announced Katie Herrera (left) as Pantherette of the Week and Captain Brooke Wedeking (right) as Spirit Girl of the Week for the Nov. 13 game against Red Oak High School.

Midlothian High School announced Brooke Scoggin (left) as Pantherette of the Week and Zoe Chavez (right) as Spirit Girl of the Week for the last regular season home football game on Nov. 27 against Mansfield Summit High School.