MISD lands dozens on THSCA academic all-state

Ellis County is well-represented with dozens of athletes on the Texas High School Coaches Association’s 2020 fall Academic All-State teams. Leading the way is Midlothian High School, with 23 selections in football and 25 total. Heritage High School finished with nine selections in football and a total of 11.

Midlothian’s Max Allen and Ennis’ Collin Drake were both named to the Elite Team, the THSCA’s highest honor, in football. Waxahachie’s Mariel Camargo was named to the Elite Team in cross country.

In addition to Camargo, Waxahachie’s Emma Curry was named first team Academic All-State in cross country. Named honorable mention in cross country was Michael Exavier Dalton of Ennis.

In volleyball, Karsyn Curry of Midlothian and Elizabeth Schmidt of Midlothian Heritage were picked to the second team; while Midlothian’s Aryn Walton, Heritage’s Hayden Brunson, and Brooke Robinson and Caitlin Green of Ennis were honorable mention.

Members of the THSCA Academic All-State football team are, by school:

Midlothian — Max Allen, Elite Team; Jordan McKenzie, First Team; Branton Huffman, First Team; Jace Martin, First Team; Christopher Ascencio, Second Team; Austen Crow, Second Team; Tucker Lietz, Second Team; Austin Weis, Second Team; Jacob Lindley, Second Team; Mason Conley, Honorable Mention; Laine Martin, Honorable Mention; Joshua Bowman, Honorable Mention; Kaleb Tompkins, Honorable Mention; Jaylon Palmer, Honorable Mention; Nicolas Arenare, Honorable Mention; Ethan Hill, Honorable Mention; Christian Navarro, Honorable Mention; David Ramos, Honorable Mention; Gabe Grow, Honorable Mention; Will Blevins, Honorable Mention; Darren Greeson, Honorable Mention; Marshall Hodges, Honorable Mention; Nate Dean, Honorable Mention.

Midlothian Heritage — Kylie Wimbish, Second Team; Kenna Standridge, Second Team; Haydon Wiginton, Second Team; Carmen Hammon, Honorable Mention; Allison Bevers, Honorable Mention; Reese Wuensch, Honorable Mention; Brock Smalley, Honorable Mention; Tavin Clark, Honorable Mention; Noah Gray, Honorable Mention.

Ennis — Collin Drake, Elite Team; Jacob Duke, Second Team; Jarvis Williams, Second Team; Caden Hubbard, Second Team; Payton Chapman, Honorable Mention; Drew Pierce, Honorable Mention; Nick Novy, Honorable Mention; Madison Bartee, Honorable Mention; Clayton Jenkins, Honorable Mention; RJ Mahone, Honorable Mention; Anthony Zarate, Honorable Mention.

Ferris — Kamden Harrison, First Team; Antonio Lopez, Second Team.

Life School — Elijah Weiss, Honorable Mention; Brent Arnold, Honorable Mention; Jamal Whitman, Honorable Mention; Arshia Shaheedy, Honorable Mention.

Maypearl — Tanner Nelson, Second Team; Aidan Matthews, Honorable Mention.

Red Oak — Joshua Ervin, Second Team; Darius Jackson, Second Team; Tariq Ramadan, Second Team; Cameron Parker, Honorable Mention; Kemujika Okere, Honorable Mention; Sean Black, Honorable Mention; Nathan Jackson, Honorable Mention; Jaylyn Bennett, Honorable Mention; Charles Walker, Honorable Mention; Dylan Calahan, Honorable Mention; Devin Steen, Honorable Mention; Xzavier Augustus, Honorable Mention; Raymond Gay, Honorable Mention;

Waxahachie — Harvey Clyde Melick, First Team; Jaden Basham, Honorable Mention; Cade Stockman, Honorable Mention.