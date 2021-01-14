Earning awards: MHS receives all-district football nods

The Midlothian High School football team may have been left out in the cold in the playoff picture, but the coaches in District 4-5A (I) helped ease the pain with a large number of all-district selections.

Senior Riley Angel joined the district’s superlative winners as he was named the district Utility Player of the Year. Angel played defensive end and wide receiver and also retuned kicks and punts this past season.

Named first-team all-district were three offensive linemen: seniors Marshall Hodges and Jace Martin, and junior Brock Cavender.

Senior defensive end Kaleb Tompkins and senior defensive tackle Jacob Lindley were voted first-team on defense, and kicker Nick Arenare was named as first-team kicker.

On second-team offense, senior Nick de los Santos was selected at quarterback, along with senior Ethan Hill at fullback and sophomore Deago Benson at slot. On second-team defense are junior Drew Coleman at inside linebacker, junior Marcus McLemore at outside linebacker and sophomore Tae Jackson at safety.

Honorable-mention selections went to senior cornerback Julian Lopez, senior cornerback Andrei Fuentes, junior cornerback Mikail Denton, sophomore defensive tackle Kade Tompkins, senior inside linebacker Joshua Bowman, outside linebacker Gabe Grow, senior center Ian Ward, senior offensive lineman Hasjar Martinez, senior fullback Laine Martin, senior slot Darren Greeson and senior tight end Branton Huffman.

The Panthers finished 6-3 overall and 4-3 in district play, but were passed over for a playoff berth after the 4-5A executive committee ruled that games that were not played were to be declared no-contests and that winning percentage would determine the playoff representatives.

Mansfield Summit was awarded the No. 4 seed on the basis of having a better winning percentage, even though Summit did not face two of the top teams in the district and had been soundly beaten by the Panthers on Nov. 27, 49-30. The Jaguars, however, proved more than worthy of their berth as they reeled off four playoff wins in a row and reached the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.