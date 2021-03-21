5 county locals among NFF winners

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The National Football Foundation Gridiron Club of Dallas is one of 120 nationwide chapters of the “NFF” and College Hall of Fame. The NFF is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.

On Wednesday of last week, the Dallas Club announced the names of the four collegiate scholar-athletes and the 61 North Texas high school scholar-athletes who were honored for their accomplishments at the chapter's virtual Awards Show on Sunday evening.

Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards show was pre-taped and was streamed online on that date at the club’s website.

The college and high school candidates were selected based on their athletic accomplishments, academic performance and leadership in the community. The high school honorees will enroll in the fall at a prestigious list of institutions, including Ivy League schools, state universities and the service academies, with many continuing to play football at the next level.

Representing the Ellis County scholar football athletes for this past season are: Collin Drake of Ennis; Joshua Ervin of Red Oak; Clyde Melick of Waxahachie; Kaleb Tompkins of Midlothian; and Haydon Wiginton of Midlothian Heritage.