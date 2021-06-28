HHS reaches state 7-on-7 semifinals

Staff report

COLLEGE STATION — The Midlothian Heritage 7-on-7 football team finished as state semifinalists on Friday during the Division II Texas 7-on-7 state tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

The Jaguars, who won the 7-on-7 state championship in 2018, opened pool play with two wins and one loss on Thursday. The Jags were surprised by Little River Academy, 14-6, in the Pool G opener. The Jags, however, bounced back to beat Somerset, 21-18, then ended pool play with an impressive 26-13 victory over Paris, the team that brought the Jags’ 11-man season to an end last November.

The Jags finished second in their pool and opened single-elimination championship bracket play on Friday morning against Pleasanton, winning by a score of 29-6. HHS then defeated Austin LBJ, 32-28 and pulled out a 34-28 quarterfinal win over Lake Belton before running into Argyle, which ended the Jags’ run in the semis, 20-7.

Argyle went on to fall to Kaufman in the Division II championship game, 20-13.

In the Division I state 7-on-7 tournament for Class 5A and 6A schools, the Midlothian Panthers made it two rounds deep in the consolation bracket on Saturday, defeating El Paso Americas, 22-8, before falling to Mercedes, 34-18.

The Panthers, who were making their sixth appearance in the state tourney, began Pool E play on Friday afternoon with a 28-14 loss to Wolfforth Frenship, then lost 42-7 to hometown favorite College Station before salvaging a 27-26 victory over Grand Oaks to finish in a three-way tie for second in the pool.

In the Division III tournament for schools Class 3A Division II and smaller, the Palmer Bulldogs finished 1-2 in pool play on Thursday afternoon and exited the tournament with a 27-19 loss to Hawley in the first round of the championship bracket on Friday morning.

Competing in Pool A, the Bulldogs opened with a 14-13 victory over Flatonia, but dropped their next two games, falling to Daingerfield, 28-12, and to Childress, 20-18. The Bulldogs advanced to the championship bracket as the third-place team in their pool.