MISD addresses homeschool legislation

The Texas Legislature has weighed in, and state public schools will soon be able to allow homeschooled athletes to participate in extracurricular activities.

Midlothian ISD athletic director Todd York recently updated the MISD board of trustees on the so-called “Tim Tebow Law” approved by Texas legislators in the recent session. The program is not mandatory and schools may opt in or out of allowing homeschoolers to join public high school rosters.

The law was passed in this spring’s legislative session and is expected to be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott despite intense opposition from educational organizations and even some Republicans.

The “Tim Tebow Law” is nicknamed for the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Florida who was homeschooled but was allowed to play public high school football, in accordance with Florida state law and 35 other states.

The new law allows homeschoolers within a public school district’s boundaries to participate in that public school’s extracurricular activities. York said the law leaves the decision with local school districts whether or not to allow these student-athletes to participate.

York said the University Interscholastic League has set Aug. 1 as the deadline for districts to declare whether homeschool students can participate in their local districts’ athletic programs. York said no response from the district will indicate that the district will not be participating in the program.

Responding to a question from trustee Bobby Soto, York said the district does not have at this time an estimate on the potential number of homeschoolers who would seek to play for MISD teams.

York said homeschool students would not count toward a district’s average daily attendance after board vice president Andrea Walton asked. However, York said these students will be counted when the UIL takes its “snapshot” of enrollment figures for every school in October for the 2022 reclassification and realignment.

“The bill was written to put it on your plate,” York told the board. “That’s where it is.”