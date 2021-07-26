HHS’ Wiginton voted THSCA president-elect

Mirror report

Heritage High School head football coach and campus coordinator Lee Wiginton has been voted as President-Elect of the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Wiginton was chosen during the General Meeting of THSCA members at the annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention last week in San Antonio. The other nominees were Ron Rittimann of San Antonio Alamo Heights and Bob Wager of Arlington Martin.

Wiginton, a 1989 graduate of Lampasas High School, received his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Angelo State where he spent two years playing football and the last two years coaching the receivers, and earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Southwest Texas (Texas State) in 1998.

He began his coaching career at Edison Junior High in San Angelo in 1993 under Dan Gandy, went and spent one year in Lampasas in 1994 under Rod Hess before moving to Bastrop from 1995-1999 under Jay McCarty. During these stops he coached M.S. Basketball and Track as well as H.S. Girls’ Basketball, Powerlifting, Baseball and Football.

In 2000, he became the AD and Head Football Coach at 1A Bosqueville and led them to the 11-man playoffs for the first time in school history. After four seasons in Bosqueville, he moved to 2A Comfort as the AD and Head Football Coach. After four more seasons in Comfort, he moved to 3A Mexia for two years as the AD and Head Football Coach.

In 2010, he moved to Midlothian as the Campus Coordinator and Head Football Coach. After five years at Midlothian HS, he had an opportunity to open a new school in Midlothian — Heritage. During the last five years at Heritage, the team has won four District Championships and made it to the third round of the playoffs three of those years.

Coach Wiginton has served as a director of the North Texas Football Coaches’ Association since 2014 and had the honor of serving on the THSCA All-Star Selection Committee in 2002. He has an overall coaching record of 149-85 and has led his teams to the playoffs at every one of his coaching stops.

Coaching honors include District Coach of the Year 2001, ’03, ’06, ’08, ’09, ’12, ’16, ’17, and ’18; 2003 Texas HS Football.com 1A Coach of the Year; 2003 Fox Sports Southwest 1A Coach of the Year Finalist; 2006 Hill Country Coach of the Year; and Dallas Cowboy Coach of the Week (Week 5 2010, Playoffs 2016, and Week 2 2018).

The greatest joy is his athletic life has been the combination of getting to play for his dad, Ken Wiginton, in Lampasas and also getting to coach with him in both Lampasas and Bastrop. He was recently awarded the Grant Teaff Coaching Beyond the Game award at the THSCEF Coaches Leadership Summit in 2020.