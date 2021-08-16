HHS benefit scrimmage is Thursday

Mirror report

The Heritage Jaguars and Brock Eagles will be participating in a scrimmage on Thursday at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, with all proceeds being donated to the THSCEF Benevolence Fund.

This day has become known as “Our Day to Shine.” The THSCEF Benevolence Fund was established by the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors to assist athletes and coaches experiencing hardships.

To date over 1,165 schools have participated in Our Day to Shine and have raised over $721,000. The THSCEF has paid over $641,000 to athletes and coaches in need.

Scrimmage times will be: 5 p.m. for 9th grade, 6 p.m. for junior varsity and 7 p.m. for varsity.

The public is invited to attend. The HHS football team asks all attendees to bring a few dollars to donate to the fund, or donations will be accepted using Venmo.