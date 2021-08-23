Ellis County 2021 football schedules

(Note: * denotes district games; HC denotes homecoming. All schedules are subject to change.)

Friday, Aug. 27

Rowlett at Waxahachie

Midlothian at FW Brewer

Red Oak at Ennis

Waco Connally at Life Waxahachie

Everman at Mid. Heritage

Maypearl at Ferris

Palmer at Kemp

Dallas A+ at Italy

Abbott at Avalon

Milford at Waco Vanguard

FW THESA at OCS

Friday, Sept. 3

Waxahachie at Arlington Lamar

Forney at Midlothian

Sachse at Red Oak

Keller Fossil Ridge at Ennis

Life Waxahachie at Athens

Mid. Heritage at Kennedale

Ferris at Benbrook

Venus at Maypearl

Grand Saline at Palmer

Italy at Chilton

Avalon at Iredell

Milford at Abbott

OCS at Sherman Texoma Christian

Friday, Sept. 10

Ennis at Waxahachie

Midlothian at WF Rider

Phila. Neumann-Goretti at Red Oak

North Dallas at Life Waxahachie (HC)

Decatur at Mid. Heritage

Ferris at Quinlan Ford

Maypearl at Clifton

Bosqueville at Palmer

Italy at Rice

Avalon at Penelope

Milford at McKinney CHANT

OCS at Apple Springs

Friday, Sept. 17

Waxahachie at Waco Midway*

Ennis at Greenville*

Life Waxahachie at Caddo Mills

Mid. Heritage at Melissa

Ferris at Farmersville

Maypearl at Grand Saline

Palmer at Groesbeck

Italy at Mildred

Walnut Springs at Avalon

Milford at Ovilla Christian

(Midlothian, Red Oak bye)

Friday, Sept. 24

Mans. Lake Ridge at Waxahachie*

Midlothian at Birdville*

Mans. Legacy at Red Oak*

Sulphur Springs at Ennis* (HC)

Liberty-Eylau at Life Waxahachie

Springtown at Mid. Heritage (HC)

Canton at Ferris

Grandview at Maypearl*

Rice at Palmer* (HC)

Italy at Mart

Coolidge at Avalon

Milford at Jonesboro

OCS vs. TBA at TBA

Friday, Oct. 1

Colleyville Heritage at Midlothian*

Red Oak at Richland*

Bridgeport at Ferris

Palmer at Mildred*

Gholson at Avalon (HC)

Milford at FW THESA

Kennedale Fellowship at OCS*

(Waxahachie, Ennis. Life Waxahachie, Mid. Heritage, Maypearl, Italy bye)

Friday, Oct. 8

Waxahachie at Cedar Hill*

Burl. Centennial at Midlothian*

Coll. Heritage at Red Oak*

Ennis at North Forney*

Life Waxahachie at Alvarado*

Mid. Heritage at Brownwood*

Maypearl at Life Oak Cliff*

Edgewood at Palmer*

Marlin at Italy* (HC)

Covington at Avalon*

Bynum at Milford* (HC)

Plano Coram Deo at OCS*

(Ferris bye)

Friday, Oct. 15

Waxahachie at Duncanville*

Midlothian at Red Oak*

Crandall at Ennis*

Life Waxahachie at Mid. Heritage*

Ferris at Godley*

Dallas Madison at Maypearl*

Palmer at Scurry-Rosser*

Kerens at Italy*

Avalon at Bynum*

McKinney Cornerstone at OCS*

(Milford bye)

Friday, Oct. 22

Mansfield at Waxahachie* (HC)

Mans. Legacy at Midlothian* (HC)

Red Oak at Mans. Summit*

Ennis at Forney*

Stephenville at Life Waxahachie*

Mid. Heritage at Waco La Vega*

Hillsboro at Ferris*

Maypearl at Dallas A+*

Blooming Grove at Palmer*

Italy at Axtell*

Milford at Avalon*

Rockwall Heritage at OCS*

Friday, Oct. 29

Waxahachie at Waco*

Midlothian at Mans. Summit*

Birdville at Red Oak*

Ennis at Royse City*

Life Waxahachie at Brownwood *

Stephenville at Mid. Heritage*

Ferris at Venus*

Whitney at Maypearl*

Cayuga at Italy*

Blum at Milford*

OCS at Waco Vanguard*

(Palmer, Avalon bye)

Thursday, Nov. 4

DeSoto at Waxahachie*

Richland at Midlothian*

Friday, Nov. 5

Red Oak at Burl. Centennial*

Corsicana at Ennis*

Waco La Vega at Life Waxahachie*

Mid. Heritage at Alvarado*

Glen Rose at Ferris*

Maypearl at West*

Palmer at Dallas Gateway*

Italy at Dawson*

Avalon at Blum*

Milford at Covington*

OCS at Garland Christian*

Friday, Nov. 12

OCS at Waco Live Oak*