Ellis County Week 1 high school football standings

Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Aug. 26-28, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 2-4: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Ennis High School cheerleaders make their "Big E" out of their pom-poms during Friday night's season-opening football game against Red Oak.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Waxahachie                        0-0       1-0       28       22

M. Lake Ridge                     0-0       1-0       49       21

Cedar Hill                            0-0       0-1       29       42

DeSoto                                 0-0       0-1       28       35

Mansfield                             0-0       0-1       21       28

Waco                                    0-0       0-1       17       34

Waco Midway                      0-0       0-1       17       69

Duncanville                         0-0       0-1          3       45

Friday, Aug. 27

Waxahachie 28, Rowlett 22, OT

Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29

Converse Judson 35, DeSoto 28

Mater Dei, Calif. 45, Duncanville 3

Bentonville West, Ark. 28, Mansfield 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Tulsa Union 21

West Mesquite 34, Waco 17

Round Rock 69, Waco Midway 17

Friday, Sept. 3

Waxahachie at Arlington Lamar

Arlington at Cedar Hill

DeSoto at Arlington Bowie

South Oak Cliff at Duncanville

Mans. Summit at Mansfield

Mans. Lake Ridge at Prosper

Hutto at Waco

Odessa Permian at Waco Midway

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Richland                              0-0       1-0       52       29

Coll. Heritage                      0-0       1-0       42          7

Burl. Centennial                 0-0       1-0       34       28

Red Oak                               0-0       0-1       42       56

Midlothian                            0-0       0-1       20       23

Mans. Summit                    0-0       0-1       14       20

Mans. Legacy                      0-0       0-1       14       42

Birdville                                0-0       0-1       13       42

Friday, Aug. 27

FW Brewer 23, Midlothian 20

Ennis 56, Red Oak 42

Keller Central 42, Birdville 13

Colleyville Heritage 42, Grapevine 7

Jenks, Okla. 20, Mansfield Summit 14

Broken Arrow, Okla. 42, Mansfield Legacy 14

Richland 52, Haltom 29

Burleson Centennial 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Thursday, Sept. 2

Mans. Legacy at Haslet Eaton

Friday, Sept. 3

Forney at Midlothian

Haltom at Birdville

Burleson at Burl. Centennial

Sachse at Red Oak

Saginaw Boswell at Coll. Heritage

Mans. Summit at Mansfield

FW Paschal at Richland

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    0-0       1-0       56       42

Crandall                               0-0       1-0       51       36

Royse City                           0-0       1-0       44       30

North Forney                       0-0       1-0       39       29

Forney                                  0-0       1-0       21       20

Corsicana                            0-0       1-0       14          7

Greenville                            0-0       0-1       36       63

Sulphur Springs                 0-0       0-1       24       54

Thursday, Aug. 26

Royse City 44, Frisco Centennial 30

Friday, Aug. 27

Ennis 56, Red Oak 42

Corsicana 14, The Colony 7

Crandall 51, Jacksonville 36

Frisco 54, Sulphur Springs 24

Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36

North Forney 39, Dallas Wilson 29

Forney 21, Whitehouse 20

Friday, Sept. 3

Keller Fossil Ridge at Ennis

Forney at Midlothian

Crandall at Kaufman

Greenville at Frisco Liberty

North Forney at Little Elm

Royse City at Whitehouse

Sulphur Springs at Lovejoy

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Mid. Heritage                       0-0       1-0       50       23

Brownwood                         0-0       1-0       58       55

Stephenville                        0-0       1-0       51       13

Waco La Vega                    0-0       1-0       51       21

Alvarado                               0-0       0-1       35       36

Life Waxahachie                 0-0       0-1          6       56

Friday, Aug. 27

Mid. Heritage 50, Everman 23

Waco Connally 56, Life Waxahachie 6

Graham 36, Alvarado 35

Stephenville 51, Sweetwater 13

Waco La Vega 51, Katy Jordan 21

Brownwood 58, Lampasas 55

Friday, Sept. 3

Life Waxahachie at Athens

Mid. Heritage at Kennedale

Brownwood at Midland Greenwood

Decatur at Alvarado

Stephenville at Everman

Waco La Vega at Waco Connally

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ferris                                    0-0       1-0       58       14

Hillsboro                              0-0       1-0       34       29

Godley                                  0-0       0-0          0          0

Venus                                   0-0       0-0          0          0

Glen Rose                           0-0       0-1          7       37

Friday, Aug. 27

Ferris 58, Maypearl 14

Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7

Hillsboro 34, McGregor 29

Godley at FW South Hills, canceled, COVID-19

North Dallas at Venus, canceled, COVID-19

Friday, Sept. 3

Ferris at Benbrook

Gatesville at Glen Rose

Castleberry at Godley

Hillsboro at Krum

Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

West                                     0-0       1-0       48          7

Life Oak Cliff                        0-0       1-0       48       42

Grandview                           0-0       1-0       24       21

Whitney                                0-0       0-1       33       47

Maypearl                              0-0       0-1       14       58

Dallas A+                             0-0       0-1          8       49

Dallas Madison                  0-0       0-1          6       42

Friday, Aug. 27

Ferris 58, Maypearl 14

Italy 49, Dallas A+ 8

Grandview 24, Malakoff 21

Life Oak Cliff 48, Cedar Hill Newman 42

Quinlan Ford 47, Whitney 33

West 48, Lexington 7

Anna 42, Dallas Madison 6

Friday, Sept. 3

Salado at Grandview

Dallas A+ at Farmersville

Dallas Gateway at Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison at FW Dunbar

West at Tyler Grace Community

Whitney at Robinson

Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Edgewood                           0-0       1-0       26       21

Palmer                                 0-0       0-0          0          0

Scurry-Rosser                    0-0       0-1       42       47

Dallas Gateway                  0-0       0-1       34       57

Blooming Grove                 0-0       0-1       26       36

Mildred                                 0-0       0-1       14       57

Rice                                      0-0       0-1          8       20

Friday, Aug. 27

Chilton 20, Rice 8

Eustace 36, Blooming Grove 26

Edgewood 26, Commerce 21

Groesbeck 57, Mildred 14

Alvord 57, Dallas Gateway 34

Bonham 47, Scurry-Rosser 42

Palmer at Kemp, canceled, COVID-19

Thursday, Sept. 2

Mildred at Cayuga

Friday, Sept. 3

Grand Saline at Palmer, canceled, COVID-19

Blooming Grove at Kerens

Edgewood at Emory Rains

Dallas Gateway at Life Oak Cliff

Groesbeck at Rice

Quitman at Scurry-Rosser

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        0-0       1-0       49          8

Kerens                                 0-0       1-0       32          7

Cayuga                                 0-0       0-1       28       44

Axtell                                     0-0       0-1       21       46

Marlin                                    0-0       0-1          6       17

Dawson                               0-0       0-1          0       27

Friday, Aug. 27

Italy 49, Dallas A+ 8

Thorndale 27, Dawson 0

Riesel 17, Marlin 6

Kerens 32, Meridian 7

Cushing 44, Cayuga 28

Granger 46, Axtell 21

Thursday, Sept. 2

Mildred at Cayuga

Friday, Sept. 3

Italy at Chilton

Axtell at Bremond

Dawson at Jewett Leon

Blooming Grove at Kerens

Marlin at San Antonio Pieper

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Covington                            0-0       1-0       45          0

Blum                                     0-0       1-0       42       28

Bynum                                  0-0       0-0          0          0

Milford                                   0-0       0-1       18       67

Avalon                                   0-0       0-1          6       52

Friday, Aug. 27

Abbott 52, Avalon 6

Waco Vanguard 67, Milford 18

Blum 42, Aquilla 28

Covington 45, Iredell 0

Gholson at Bynum, canceled

Friday, Sept. 3

Milford at Abbott

Avalon at Iredell

Waco Live Oak at Blum

Aquilla at Bynum

Covington at Johnson County

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

McK. Cornerstone              0-0       1-0       70       20

Waco Vanguard                  0-0       1-0       67       18

Waco Live Oak                    0-0       1-0       66       20

Plano Coram Deo             0-0        1-0       48          8

Kenn. Fellowship               0-0       0-0          0          0

Ovilla Christian                   0-0       0-1       30       54

Rockwall Heritage             0-0       0-1       14       57

Friday, Aug. 27

FW THESA 54, Ovilla Christian 30

Waco Vanguard 67, Milford 18

Waco Live Oak 66, Waco Methodist 20

Campbell 57, Rockwall Heritage 14

McK. Cornerstone 70, Mesquite Founders 20

(Kennedale Fellowship bye)

Saturday, Aug. 28

Plano Coram Deo 48, McDade 8

Friday, Sept. 3

Ovilla Christian at Sherman Texoma Christian

Dallas Lutheran at Plano Coram Deo

Mesquite Founders at Rockwall Heritage

Waco Live Oak at Blum

Round Rock Christian at Waco Vanguard

(Kennedale Fellowship, McK. Cornerstone bye)