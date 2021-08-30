Ellis County Week 1 high school football standings
Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Aug. 26-28, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 2-4: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Waxahachie 0-0 1-0 28 22
M. Lake Ridge 0-0 1-0 49 21
Cedar Hill 0-0 0-1 29 42
DeSoto 0-0 0-1 28 35
Mansfield 0-0 0-1 21 28
Waco 0-0 0-1 17 34
Waco Midway 0-0 0-1 17 69
Duncanville 0-0 0-1 3 45
Friday, Aug. 27
Waxahachie 28, Rowlett 22, OT
Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29
Converse Judson 35, DeSoto 28
Mater Dei, Calif. 45, Duncanville 3
Bentonville West, Ark. 28, Mansfield 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Tulsa Union 21
West Mesquite 34, Waco 17
Round Rock 69, Waco Midway 17
Friday, Sept. 3
Waxahachie at Arlington Lamar
Arlington at Cedar Hill
DeSoto at Arlington Bowie
South Oak Cliff at Duncanville
Mans. Summit at Mansfield
Mans. Lake Ridge at Prosper
Hutto at Waco
Odessa Permian at Waco Midway
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Richland 0-0 1-0 52 29
Coll. Heritage 0-0 1-0 42 7
Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-0 34 28
Red Oak 0-0 0-1 42 56
Midlothian 0-0 0-1 20 23
Mans. Summit 0-0 0-1 14 20
Mans. Legacy 0-0 0-1 14 42
Birdville 0-0 0-1 13 42
Friday, Aug. 27
FW Brewer 23, Midlothian 20
Ennis 56, Red Oak 42
Keller Central 42, Birdville 13
Colleyville Heritage 42, Grapevine 7
Jenks, Okla. 20, Mansfield Summit 14
Broken Arrow, Okla. 42, Mansfield Legacy 14
Richland 52, Haltom 29
Burleson Centennial 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28
Thursday, Sept. 2
Mans. Legacy at Haslet Eaton
Friday, Sept. 3
Forney at Midlothian
Haltom at Birdville
Burleson at Burl. Centennial
Sachse at Red Oak
Saginaw Boswell at Coll. Heritage
Mans. Summit at Mansfield
FW Paschal at Richland
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 0-0 1-0 56 42
Crandall 0-0 1-0 51 36
Royse City 0-0 1-0 44 30
North Forney 0-0 1-0 39 29
Forney 0-0 1-0 21 20
Corsicana 0-0 1-0 14 7
Greenville 0-0 0-1 36 63
Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-1 24 54
Thursday, Aug. 26
Royse City 44, Frisco Centennial 30
Friday, Aug. 27
Ennis 56, Red Oak 42
Corsicana 14, The Colony 7
Crandall 51, Jacksonville 36
Frisco 54, Sulphur Springs 24
Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36
North Forney 39, Dallas Wilson 29
Forney 21, Whitehouse 20
Friday, Sept. 3
Keller Fossil Ridge at Ennis
Forney at Midlothian
Crandall at Kaufman
Greenville at Frisco Liberty
North Forney at Little Elm
Royse City at Whitehouse
Sulphur Springs at Lovejoy
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mid. Heritage 0-0 1-0 50 23
Brownwood 0-0 1-0 58 55
Stephenville 0-0 1-0 51 13
Waco La Vega 0-0 1-0 51 21
Alvarado 0-0 0-1 35 36
Life Waxahachie 0-0 0-1 6 56
Friday, Aug. 27
Mid. Heritage 50, Everman 23
Waco Connally 56, Life Waxahachie 6
Graham 36, Alvarado 35
Stephenville 51, Sweetwater 13
Waco La Vega 51, Katy Jordan 21
Brownwood 58, Lampasas 55
Friday, Sept. 3
Life Waxahachie at Athens
Mid. Heritage at Kennedale
Brownwood at Midland Greenwood
Decatur at Alvarado
Stephenville at Everman
Waco La Vega at Waco Connally
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ferris 0-0 1-0 58 14
Hillsboro 0-0 1-0 34 29
Godley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Venus 0-0 0-0 0 0
Glen Rose 0-0 0-1 7 37
Friday, Aug. 27
Ferris 58, Maypearl 14
Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7
Hillsboro 34, McGregor 29
Godley at FW South Hills, canceled, COVID-19
North Dallas at Venus, canceled, COVID-19
Friday, Sept. 3
Ferris at Benbrook
Gatesville at Glen Rose
Castleberry at Godley
Hillsboro at Krum
Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
West 0-0 1-0 48 7
Life Oak Cliff 0-0 1-0 48 42
Grandview 0-0 1-0 24 21
Whitney 0-0 0-1 33 47
Maypearl 0-0 0-1 14 58
Dallas A+ 0-0 0-1 8 49
Dallas Madison 0-0 0-1 6 42
Friday, Aug. 27
Ferris 58, Maypearl 14
Italy 49, Dallas A+ 8
Grandview 24, Malakoff 21
Life Oak Cliff 48, Cedar Hill Newman 42
Quinlan Ford 47, Whitney 33
West 48, Lexington 7
Anna 42, Dallas Madison 6
Friday, Sept. 3
Salado at Grandview
Dallas A+ at Farmersville
Dallas Gateway at Life Oak Cliff
Dallas Madison at FW Dunbar
West at Tyler Grace Community
Whitney at Robinson
Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Edgewood 0-0 1-0 26 21
Palmer 0-0 0-0 0 0
Scurry-Rosser 0-0 0-1 42 47
Dallas Gateway 0-0 0-1 34 57
Blooming Grove 0-0 0-1 26 36
Mildred 0-0 0-1 14 57
Rice 0-0 0-1 8 20
Friday, Aug. 27
Chilton 20, Rice 8
Eustace 36, Blooming Grove 26
Edgewood 26, Commerce 21
Groesbeck 57, Mildred 14
Alvord 57, Dallas Gateway 34
Bonham 47, Scurry-Rosser 42
Palmer at Kemp, canceled, COVID-19
Thursday, Sept. 2
Mildred at Cayuga
Friday, Sept. 3
Grand Saline at Palmer, canceled, COVID-19
Blooming Grove at Kerens
Edgewood at Emory Rains
Dallas Gateway at Life Oak Cliff
Groesbeck at Rice
Quitman at Scurry-Rosser
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 0-0 1-0 49 8
Kerens 0-0 1-0 32 7
Cayuga 0-0 0-1 28 44
Axtell 0-0 0-1 21 46
Marlin 0-0 0-1 6 17
Dawson 0-0 0-1 0 27
Friday, Aug. 27
Italy 49, Dallas A+ 8
Thorndale 27, Dawson 0
Riesel 17, Marlin 6
Kerens 32, Meridian 7
Cushing 44, Cayuga 28
Granger 46, Axtell 21
Thursday, Sept. 2
Mildred at Cayuga
Friday, Sept. 3
Italy at Chilton
Axtell at Bremond
Dawson at Jewett Leon
Blooming Grove at Kerens
Marlin at San Antonio Pieper
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Covington 0-0 1-0 45 0
Blum 0-0 1-0 42 28
Bynum 0-0 0-0 0 0
Milford 0-0 0-1 18 67
Avalon 0-0 0-1 6 52
Friday, Aug. 27
Abbott 52, Avalon 6
Waco Vanguard 67, Milford 18
Blum 42, Aquilla 28
Covington 45, Iredell 0
Gholson at Bynum, canceled
Friday, Sept. 3
Milford at Abbott
Avalon at Iredell
Waco Live Oak at Blum
Aquilla at Bynum
Covington at Johnson County
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
McK. Cornerstone 0-0 1-0 70 20
Waco Vanguard 0-0 1-0 67 18
Waco Live Oak 0-0 1-0 66 20
Plano Coram Deo 0-0 1-0 48 8
Kenn. Fellowship 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ovilla Christian 0-0 0-1 30 54
Rockwall Heritage 0-0 0-1 14 57
Friday, Aug. 27
FW THESA 54, Ovilla Christian 30
Waco Vanguard 67, Milford 18
Waco Live Oak 66, Waco Methodist 20
Campbell 57, Rockwall Heritage 14
McK. Cornerstone 70, Mesquite Founders 20
(Kennedale Fellowship bye)
Saturday, Aug. 28
Plano Coram Deo 48, McDade 8
Friday, Sept. 3
Ovilla Christian at Sherman Texoma Christian
Dallas Lutheran at Plano Coram Deo
Mesquite Founders at Rockwall Heritage
Waco Live Oak at Blum
Round Rock Christian at Waco Vanguard
(Kennedale Fellowship, McK. Cornerstone bye)