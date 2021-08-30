HHS freshmen beat Everman in opener

Mirror report

The Heritage freshman football team opened the season with a win Thursday night over Everman, 21-14.

On the opening kickoff, Freeman Robinson scored on a 70-yard return, set up by great blocking by the return team. Ryan Satterwhite rumbled in for the two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns and the Jaguars were down 14-8.

Later in the first half, quarterback Carter Rutenbar scrambled and found Kaden Shaw wide open for the second score of the contest. Pato Cantu kicked the extra point, and the Jaguars led 15-14 at halftime.

The second half was back and forth, with the Jags punching in another touchdown on a Rutenbar run from 60 yards out. The extra point failed, but the Jaguars recovered the kickoff and finished the game with the final score of 21-14.

Leading the charge for the offensive line included Braeden Boswell, Ronnie Winn, Cooper Farnsworth, Gavin Massey and Ethan Belcher.

Defensive standouts included Lane Hargrove, Farnsworth, and Chris Robinson, along with a tremendous team effort.

Next game is Thursday Sept. 2, vs. Kennedale at Heritage High School.