Ellis County Week 2 high school football standings

Ellis County standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 2-4, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 9-11: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Heritage High School football players take the field before Friday night's non-district game at Kennedale.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Waxahachie                        0-0       2-0       42       25

DeSoto                                 0-0       1-1       73       56

Cedar Hill                            0-0       1-1       65       68

M. Lake Ridge                     0-0       1-1       56       84

Duncanville                         0-0       1-1       45       72

Waco Midway                      0-0       0-2       58     126

Mansfield                             0-0       0-2       35       62

Waco                                    0-0       0-2       31       61

Friday, Sept. 3

Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3

Cedar Hill 36, Arlington 26

DeSoto 45, Arlington Bowie 21

Duncanville 42, South Oak Cliff 27

Mans. Summit 34, Mansfield 14

Prosper 63, Mans. Lake Ridge 7

Hutto 27, Waco 14

Odessa Permian 57, Waco Midway 41

Thursday, Sept. 9

Denton Guyer at Mans. Lake Ridge

Killeen at Waco

Friday, Sept. 10

Ennis at Waxahachie

North Crowley at DeSoto

Cedar Hill at Allen

Mansfield at Mans. Legacy

Bishop Sycamore, Ohio at Duncanville, canceled

Waco Midway at South Grand Prairie

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Richland                              0-0       2-0     107       42

Coll. Heritage                      0-0       2-0       94          7

Midlothian                            0-0       1-1       62       36

Birdville                                0-0       1-1       62       66

Mans. Summit                    0-0       1-1       48       34

Burl. Centennial                 0-0       1-1       47       68

Red Oak                               0-0       0-2       84     120

Mans. Legacy                      0-0       0-2       14       89

Thursday, Sept. 2

Haslet Eaton 47, Mans. Legacy 0

Richland 55, FW Paschal 13

Friday, Sept. 3

Midlothian 42, Forney 13

Sachse 64, Red Oak 42

Birdville 49, Haltom 24

Burleson 40, Burl. Centennial 13

Coll. Heritage 52, Saginaw Boswell 0

Mans. Summit 34, Mansfield 14

Friday, Sept. 10

Midlothian at WF Rider

Rockwall-Heath at Red Oak

Mans. Summit at Austin Westlake

Euless Trinity at Coll. Heritage

Keller Timber Creek at Richland

Mansfield at Mans. Legacy

Burl. Centennial at Saginaw Boswell

Birdville at Crowley

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    0-0       2-0       92       71

Royse City                           0-0       2-0       71       43

Corsicana                            0-0       2-0       63       42

Crandall                               0-0       1-1       78       68

North Forney                       0-0       1-1       59       92

Forney                                  0-0       1-1       34       62

Greenville                            0-0       0-2       91       84

Sulphur Springs                 0-0       0-2       31     125

Friday, Sept. 3

Ennis 36, Keller Fossil Ridge 29

Midlothian 42, Forney 13

Corsicana 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

Kaufman 32, Crandall 27

Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21

Little Elm 63, North Forney 20

Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13

Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7

Thursday, Sept. 9

Texarkana Texas High at Forney

Friday, Sept. 10

Ennis at Waxahachie

Whitehouse at Corsicana

FW Brewer at North Forney

Wylie East at Royse City

Carr. Ranchview at Greenville

Sulphur Springs at Kaufman

Alvarado at Crandall

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Mid. Heritage                       0-0       2-0       72       30

Waco La Vega                    0-0       2-0     116       21

Stephenville                        0-0       2-0       89       27

Brownwood                         0-0       1-1       78       76

Life Waxahachie                 0-0       0-2       13       96

Alvarado                               0-0       0-2       49       63

Friday, Sept. 3

Athens 40, Life Waxahachie 7

Mid. Heritage 22, Kennedale 7

Midland Greenwood 21, Brownwood 20

Decatur 27, Alvarado 14

Stephenville 38, Everman 14

Waco La Vega 65, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Friday, Sept. 10

Decatur at Mid. Heritage

North Dallas at Life Waxahachie

Alvarado at Crandall

Salado at Stephenville

Brownwood at China Spring

Waco La Vega at Austin LBJ

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ferris                                    0-0       2-0     101       27

Godley                                  0-0       1-0       62          0

Venus                                   0-0       0-0          0          0

Hillsboro                              0-0       1-1       54       56

Glen Rose                           0-0       1-1       48       47

Thursday, Sept. 2

Ferris 43, Benbrook 13

Friday, Sept. 3

Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10

Godley 62, FW Castleberry 0

Krum 27, Hillsboro 20

Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19

Friday, Sept. 10

Ferris at Quinlan Ford

Glen Rose at FW Castleberry

Bridgeport at Hillsboro

Godley at Grandview

Life Oak Cliff at Venus

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

West                                     0-0       2-0       90          7

Life Oak Cliff                        0-0       2-0       81       50

Grandview                           0-0       2-0       56       49

Whitney                                0-0       1-1       64       53

Maypearl                              0-0       0-1       14       58

Dallas Madison                  0-0       0-2       41       78

Dallas A+                             0-0       0-2          8     123

Friday, Sept. 3

Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19

Grandview 32, Salado 28

Farmersville 74, Dallas A+ 0

Life Oak Cliff 33, Dallas Gateway 8

FW Dunbar 36, Dallas Madison 35

West 42, Tyler Grace Community 0

Whitney 31, Robinson 6

Friday, Sept. 10

Maypearl at Clifton

Godley at Grandview

Life Oak Cliff at Venus

Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway

Blooming Grove at West

Rogers at Whitney

Saturday, Sept. 11

Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Madison

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Edgewood                           0-0       1-0       26       21

Scurry-Rosser                    0-0       1-1       84       60

Blooming Grove                 0-0       1-1       77       42

Mildred                                 0-0       1-1       28       57

Palmer                                 0-0       0-0          0          0

Dallas Gateway                  0-0       0-2       42       90

Rice                                      0-0       0-2       18       89

Thursday, Sept. 2

Mildred 14, Cayuga 0

Blooming Grove 51, Kerens 6

Friday, Sept. 3

Grand Saline at Palmer, canceled, COVID-19

Edgewood at Emory Rains, canceled, COVID-19

Life Oak Cliff 33, Dallas Gateway 8

Groesbeck 69, Rice 10

Scurry-Rosser 42, Quitman 13

Friday, Sept. 10

Bosqueville at Palmer

Italy at Rice

Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway

Scurry-Rosser at Kemp

Blooming Grove at West

Redwater at Edgewood

Kerens at Mildred

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        0-0       1-1       76       36

Axtell                                     0-0       1-1       57       74

Marlin                                    0-0       1-1       48       17

Kerens                                 0-0       1-1       38       58

Cayuga                                 0-0       0-2       28       58

Dawson                               0-0       0-2       20       49

Thursday, Sept. 2

Mildred 14, Cayuga 0

Axtell 36, Bremond 28

Blooming Grove 51, Kerens 6

Friday, Sept. 3

Chilton 28, Italy 27

Jewett Leon 22, Dawson 20

Marlin 42, San Antonio Pieper 0

Friday, Sept. 10

Italy at Rice

Kerens at Mildred

Axtell at Crawford

Cayuga at Grapeland

Wortham at Dawson

Marlin at Valley Mills

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Covington                            0-0       1-1       72       72

Blum                                     0-0       1-1       42       80

Bynum                                  0-0       1-0       43       24

Avalon                                   0-0       0-2       32     123

Milford                                   0-0       0-2       18     115

Friday, Sept. 3

Abbott 48, Milford 0

Hermleigh 71, Avalon 26

Waco Live Oak 52, Blum 0

Bynum 43, Aquilla 24

JCSA 72, Covington 27

Friday, Sept. 10

Avalon at Penelope

Milford at Plano CHANT

Gorman at Blum

Bynum at Morgan

Covington at Abbott

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    0-0       2-0     118       20

Waco Vanguard                  0-0       2-0     112       18

Plano Coram Deo             0-0        2-0     110       15

McK. Cornerstone              0-0       1-0       70       20

Kenn. Fellowship               0-0       0-0          0          0

Ovilla Christian                   0-0       1-1       86       67

Rockwall Heritage             0-0       0-2       14     103

Friday, Sept. 3

Ovilla Christian 56, Sherman Texoma Christian 13

Plano Coram Deo 62, Dallas Lutheran 7

Mesquite Founders 46, Rockwall Heritage 0

Waco Live Oak 52, Blum 0

Waco Vanguard 45, Round Rock Christian 0

(Kennedale Fellowship, McK. Cornerstone bye)

Friday, Sept. 10

Ovilla Christian at Apple Springs

Dallas Lutheran at McK. Cornerstone

Waco Vanguard vs. Austin Hill Country at Leander Rouse

Irving Highlands at Rockwall Heritage

(Kennedale Fellowship, Plano Coram Deo bye)

Saturday, Sept. 11

Waco Live Oak at Wylie Prep