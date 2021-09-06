Ellis County Week 2 high school football standings
Ellis County standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 2-4, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 9-11: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Waxahachie 0-0 2-0 42 25
DeSoto 0-0 1-1 73 56
Cedar Hill 0-0 1-1 65 68
M. Lake Ridge 0-0 1-1 56 84
Duncanville 0-0 1-1 45 72
Waco Midway 0-0 0-2 58 126
Mansfield 0-0 0-2 35 62
Waco 0-0 0-2 31 61
Friday, Sept. 3
Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3
Cedar Hill 36, Arlington 26
DeSoto 45, Arlington Bowie 21
Duncanville 42, South Oak Cliff 27
Mans. Summit 34, Mansfield 14
Prosper 63, Mans. Lake Ridge 7
Hutto 27, Waco 14
Odessa Permian 57, Waco Midway 41
Thursday, Sept. 9
Denton Guyer at Mans. Lake Ridge
Killeen at Waco
Friday, Sept. 10
Ennis at Waxahachie
North Crowley at DeSoto
Cedar Hill at Allen
Mansfield at Mans. Legacy
Bishop Sycamore, Ohio at Duncanville, canceled
Waco Midway at South Grand Prairie
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Richland 0-0 2-0 107 42
Coll. Heritage 0-0 2-0 94 7
Midlothian 0-0 1-1 62 36
Birdville 0-0 1-1 62 66
Mans. Summit 0-0 1-1 48 34
Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-1 47 68
Red Oak 0-0 0-2 84 120
Mans. Legacy 0-0 0-2 14 89
Thursday, Sept. 2
Haslet Eaton 47, Mans. Legacy 0
Richland 55, FW Paschal 13
Friday, Sept. 3
Midlothian 42, Forney 13
Sachse 64, Red Oak 42
Birdville 49, Haltom 24
Burleson 40, Burl. Centennial 13
Coll. Heritage 52, Saginaw Boswell 0
Mans. Summit 34, Mansfield 14
Friday, Sept. 10
Midlothian at WF Rider
Rockwall-Heath at Red Oak
Mans. Summit at Austin Westlake
Euless Trinity at Coll. Heritage
Keller Timber Creek at Richland
Mansfield at Mans. Legacy
Burl. Centennial at Saginaw Boswell
Birdville at Crowley
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 0-0 2-0 92 71
Royse City 0-0 2-0 71 43
Corsicana 0-0 2-0 63 42
Crandall 0-0 1-1 78 68
North Forney 0-0 1-1 59 92
Forney 0-0 1-1 34 62
Greenville 0-0 0-2 91 84
Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-2 31 125
Friday, Sept. 3
Ennis 36, Keller Fossil Ridge 29
Midlothian 42, Forney 13
Corsicana 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
Kaufman 32, Crandall 27
Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21
Little Elm 63, North Forney 20
Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13
Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7
Thursday, Sept. 9
Texarkana Texas High at Forney
Friday, Sept. 10
Ennis at Waxahachie
Whitehouse at Corsicana
FW Brewer at North Forney
Wylie East at Royse City
Carr. Ranchview at Greenville
Sulphur Springs at Kaufman
Alvarado at Crandall
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mid. Heritage 0-0 2-0 72 30
Waco La Vega 0-0 2-0 116 21
Stephenville 0-0 2-0 89 27
Brownwood 0-0 1-1 78 76
Life Waxahachie 0-0 0-2 13 96
Alvarado 0-0 0-2 49 63
Friday, Sept. 3
Athens 40, Life Waxahachie 7
Mid. Heritage 22, Kennedale 7
Midland Greenwood 21, Brownwood 20
Decatur 27, Alvarado 14
Stephenville 38, Everman 14
Waco La Vega 65, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Friday, Sept. 10
Decatur at Mid. Heritage
North Dallas at Life Waxahachie
Alvarado at Crandall
Salado at Stephenville
Brownwood at China Spring
Waco La Vega at Austin LBJ
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ferris 0-0 2-0 101 27
Godley 0-0 1-0 62 0
Venus 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hillsboro 0-0 1-1 54 56
Glen Rose 0-0 1-1 48 47
Thursday, Sept. 2
Ferris 43, Benbrook 13
Friday, Sept. 3
Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10
Godley 62, FW Castleberry 0
Krum 27, Hillsboro 20
Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19
Friday, Sept. 10
Ferris at Quinlan Ford
Glen Rose at FW Castleberry
Bridgeport at Hillsboro
Godley at Grandview
Life Oak Cliff at Venus
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
West 0-0 2-0 90 7
Life Oak Cliff 0-0 2-0 81 50
Grandview 0-0 2-0 56 49
Whitney 0-0 1-1 64 53
Maypearl 0-0 0-1 14 58
Dallas Madison 0-0 0-2 41 78
Dallas A+ 0-0 0-2 8 123
Friday, Sept. 3
Maypearl vs. Venus, canceled, COVID-19
Grandview 32, Salado 28
Farmersville 74, Dallas A+ 0
Life Oak Cliff 33, Dallas Gateway 8
FW Dunbar 36, Dallas Madison 35
West 42, Tyler Grace Community 0
Whitney 31, Robinson 6
Friday, Sept. 10
Maypearl at Clifton
Godley at Grandview
Life Oak Cliff at Venus
Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway
Blooming Grove at West
Rogers at Whitney
Saturday, Sept. 11
Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Madison
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Edgewood 0-0 1-0 26 21
Scurry-Rosser 0-0 1-1 84 60
Blooming Grove 0-0 1-1 77 42
Mildred 0-0 1-1 28 57
Palmer 0-0 0-0 0 0
Dallas Gateway 0-0 0-2 42 90
Rice 0-0 0-2 18 89
Thursday, Sept. 2
Mildred 14, Cayuga 0
Blooming Grove 51, Kerens 6
Friday, Sept. 3
Grand Saline at Palmer, canceled, COVID-19
Edgewood at Emory Rains, canceled, COVID-19
Life Oak Cliff 33, Dallas Gateway 8
Groesbeck 69, Rice 10
Scurry-Rosser 42, Quitman 13
Friday, Sept. 10
Bosqueville at Palmer
Italy at Rice
Dallas A+ at Dallas Gateway
Scurry-Rosser at Kemp
Blooming Grove at West
Redwater at Edgewood
Kerens at Mildred
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 0-0 1-1 76 36
Axtell 0-0 1-1 57 74
Marlin 0-0 1-1 48 17
Kerens 0-0 1-1 38 58
Cayuga 0-0 0-2 28 58
Dawson 0-0 0-2 20 49
Thursday, Sept. 2
Mildred 14, Cayuga 0
Axtell 36, Bremond 28
Blooming Grove 51, Kerens 6
Friday, Sept. 3
Chilton 28, Italy 27
Jewett Leon 22, Dawson 20
Marlin 42, San Antonio Pieper 0
Friday, Sept. 10
Italy at Rice
Kerens at Mildred
Axtell at Crawford
Cayuga at Grapeland
Wortham at Dawson
Marlin at Valley Mills
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Covington 0-0 1-1 72 72
Blum 0-0 1-1 42 80
Bynum 0-0 1-0 43 24
Avalon 0-0 0-2 32 123
Milford 0-0 0-2 18 115
Friday, Sept. 3
Abbott 48, Milford 0
Hermleigh 71, Avalon 26
Waco Live Oak 52, Blum 0
Bynum 43, Aquilla 24
JCSA 72, Covington 27
Friday, Sept. 10
Avalon at Penelope
Milford at Plano CHANT
Gorman at Blum
Bynum at Morgan
Covington at Abbott
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 0-0 2-0 118 20
Waco Vanguard 0-0 2-0 112 18
Plano Coram Deo 0-0 2-0 110 15
McK. Cornerstone 0-0 1-0 70 20
Kenn. Fellowship 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ovilla Christian 0-0 1-1 86 67
Rockwall Heritage 0-0 0-2 14 103
Friday, Sept. 3
Ovilla Christian 56, Sherman Texoma Christian 13
Plano Coram Deo 62, Dallas Lutheran 7
Mesquite Founders 46, Rockwall Heritage 0
Waco Live Oak 52, Blum 0
Waco Vanguard 45, Round Rock Christian 0
(Kennedale Fellowship, McK. Cornerstone bye)
Friday, Sept. 10
Ovilla Christian at Apple Springs
Dallas Lutheran at McK. Cornerstone
Waco Vanguard vs. Austin Hill Country at Leander Rouse
Irving Highlands at Rockwall Heritage
(Kennedale Fellowship, Plano Coram Deo bye)
Saturday, Sept. 11
Waco Live Oak at Wylie Prep