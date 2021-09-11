Ellis County Week 3 high school football standings

Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 9-11, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 16-18: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
A 9/11 tribute was held before the 100th Battle of 287 at Lumpkins Stadium on Friday night. Ennis defeated Waxahachie in overtime, 22-21.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Waxahachie                        0-0       2-1       63       47

DeSoto                                 0-0       2-1     126       84

Duncanville                         0-0       1-1       45       72

Cedar Hill                            0-0       1-2       81     103

Mansfield                             0-0       1-2       73       82

M. Lake Ridge                     0-0       1-2       62     121

Waco Midway                      0-0       0-3       74     153

Waco                                    0-0       0-3       37     103

Thursday, Sept. 9

Denton Guyer 37, Mans. Lake Ridge 6

Killeen 42, Waco 6

Friday, Sept. 10

Ennis 22, Waxahachie 21, OT

DeSoto 53, North Crowley 28

Allen 35, Cedar Hill 16

Mansfield 38, Mans. Legacy 20

Bishop Sycamore, Ohio at Duncanville, canceled

South Grand Prairie 27, Waco Midway 16

Friday, Sept. 17

Waxahachie at Waco Midway*

Cedar Hill at Mans. Lake Ridge*

Duncanville at DeSoto*

Mansfield at Waco*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Richland                              0-0       3-0     141       72

Coll. Heritage                      0-0       2-1     121       37

Birdville                                0-0       2-1       90       79

Midlothian                            0-0       1-2       89       69

Mans. Summit                    0-0       1-2       69       93

Burl. Centennial                 0-0       1-2       71     100

Red Oak                               0-0       0-3     105     182

Mans. Legacy                      0-0       0-3       34     127

Friday, Sept. 10

WF Rider 33, Midlothian 27

Rockwall-Heath 62, Red Oak 21

Austin Westlake 59, Mans. Summit 21

Euless Trinity 30, Coll. Heritage 27

Richland 34, Keller Timber Creek 30

Mansfield 38, Mans. Legacy 20

Saginaw Boswell 32, Burl. Centennial 24

Birdville 28, Crowley 13

Friday, Sept. 17

No games scheduled

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    0-0       3-0     114       92

Royse City                           0-0       3-0       99       63

Corsicana                            0-0       3-0       86       49

Crandall                               0-0       2-1     146     110

Greenville                            0-0       1-2     150       84

North Forney                       0-0       1-2       69     127

Forney                                  0-0       1-2       47       96

Sulphur Springs                 0-0       0-3       63     159

Thursday, Sept. 9

Texarkana Texas High 34, Forney 13

Friday, Sept. 10

Ennis 22, Waxahachie 21, OT

Corsicana 23, Whitehouse 7

FW Brewer 35, North Forney 10

Royse City 28, Wylie East 20

Greenville 59, Carr. Ranchview 0

Kaufman 34, Sulphur Springs 32

Crandall 68, Alvarado 42

Friday, Sept. 17

Ennis at Greenville*

Royse City at Corsicana*

Forney at North Forney*

Crandall at Sulphur Springs*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Mid. Heritage                       0-0       3-0     120       44

Stephenville                        0-0       3-0     137       48

Waco La Vega                    0-0       2-1     123       49

Brownwood                         0-0       1-2       99     133

Life Waxahachie                 0-0       1-2       48       96

Alvarado                               0-0       0-3       91     131

Friday, Sept. 10

Mid. Heritage 48, Decatur 14

Life Waxahachie 35, North Dallas 0

Crandall 68, Alvarado 42

Stephenville 48, Salado 21

China Spring 57, Brownwood 21

Austin LBJ 28, Waco La Vega 7

Friday, Sept. 17

Mid. Heritage at Melissa

Life Waxahachie at Caddo Mills

Argyle at Waco La Vega

Abilene Wylie at Stephenville

Burnet at Brownwood

Kaufman at Alvarado

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ferris                                    0-0       2-1     144       85

Glen Rose                           0-0       2-1       95       47

Hillsboro                              0-0       2-1       87       66

Godley                                  0-0       1-1       76       37

Venus                                   0-0       0-1          8       48

Friday, Sept. 10

Quinlan Ford 58, Ferris 43

Glen Rose 47, FW Castleberry 0

Hillsboro 33, Bridgeport 10

Grandview 37, Godley 14

Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8

Friday, Sept. 17

Ferris at Farmersville

Glen Rose at Grandview

Gatesville at Hillsboro

Godley at Springtown

Venus at Lake Worth

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Life Oak Cliff                        0-0       3-0     129       58

Grandview                           0-0       3-0       93       63

West                                     0-0       2-0       90          7

Maypearl                              0-0       1-1       35       58

Whitney                                0-0       1-2       97     101

Dallas Madison                  0-0       0-2       41       78

Dallas A+                             0-0       0-3       16     169

Friday, Sept. 10

Maypearl 21, Clifton 0

Grandview 37, Godley 14

Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8

Dallas Gateway 46, Dallas A+ 8

Rogers 48, Whitney 33

Saturday, Sept. 11

Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Madison

West vs. Orange Grove at Buda

Thursday, Sept. 16

Dallas Pinkston at Dallas Madison

Friday, Sept. 17

Grand Saline at Maypearl

Glen Rose at Grandview

West at Rogers

Mart at Whitney

Life Oak Cliff at North Dallas

Dallas Inspired Vision at Dallas A+

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Palmer                                 0-0       1-0       48       37

Scurry-Rosser                    0-0       2-1     136       75

Mildred                                 0-0       2-1       48       64

Blooming Grove                 0-0       1-1       77       42

Edgewood                           0-0       1-1       40       57

Dallas Gateway                  0-0       1-2       88       98

Rice                                      0-0       0-3       32     134

Friday, Sept. 10

Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37

Italy 45, Rice 14

Dallas Gateway 46, Dallas A+ 8

Scurry-Rosser 52, Kemp 15

Blooming Grove at West, canceled, COVID-19

Redwater 36, Edgewood 14

Mildred 20, Kerens 7

Friday, Sept. 17

Palmer at Groesbeck

Italy at Mildred

Rice at Kerens

Kemp at Blooming Grove

Eustace at Scurry-Rosser

Edgewood at Lone Oak

Trenton at Dallas Gateway

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        0-0       2-1     121       50

Marlin                                    0-0       2-1       82       46

Axtell                                     0-0       1-2       57     131

Kerens                                 0-0       1-2       45       78

Dawson                               0-0       0-3       50       91

Cayuga                                 0-0       0-3       48       94

Friday, Sept. 10

Italy 45, Rice 14

Mildred 20, Kerens 7

Crawford 57, Axtell 0

Grapeland 36, Cayuga 20

Wortham 42, Dawson 30

Marlin 34, Valley Mills 29

Friday, Sept. 17

Italy at Mildred

Rice at Kerens

Bremond at Dawson

Marlin at Lexington

Wortham at Cayuga

Chilton at Axtell

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Bynum                                  0-0       2-0     105       68

Avalon                                   0-0       1-2       94     135

Covington                            0-0       1-2       84     134

Blum                                     0-0       1-2       76     127

Milford                                   0-0       0-3       38     155

Friday, Sept. 10

Avalon 62, Penelope 12

Plano CHANT 40, Milford 20

Gorman 47, Blum 34

Bynum 62, Morgan 44

Abbott 62, Covington 12

Friday, Sept. 17

Walnut Springs at Avalon

Milford at Penelope

Blum at Jonesboro

Bynum at Trinidad

Covington at Perrin-Whitt

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    0-0       3-0     200       56

Waco Vanguard                  0-0       3-0     196       56

McK. Cornerstone              0-0       2-0     144       58

Plano Coram Deo             0-0        2-0     110       15

Ovilla Christian                   0-0       2-1     134       67

Rockwall Heritage             0-0       0-3       26     165

z-Kenn. Fellowship            0-0       0-0          0          0

z-canceled season

Friday, Sept. 10

Ovilla Christian 48, Apple Springs 0

McK. Cornerstone 74, Dallas Lutheran 38

Waco Vanguard 84, Austin Hill Country 38

Irving Highlands 62, Rockwall Heritage 12

Waco Live Oak 82, Wylie Prep 36

(Plano Coram Deo bye)

Thursday, Sept. 16

Waco Vanguard at Gholson

Friday, Sept. 17

McK. Cornerstone at Waco Live Oak*

Keene at Ovilla Christian

Plano Coram Deo at Union Hill

Rockwall Heritage vs. Denton Calvary at Argyle Liberty Christian