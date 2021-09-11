Ellis County Week 3 high school football standings
Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 9-11, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 16-18: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Waxahachie 0-0 2-1 63 47
DeSoto 0-0 2-1 126 84
Duncanville 0-0 1-1 45 72
Cedar Hill 0-0 1-2 81 103
Mansfield 0-0 1-2 73 82
M. Lake Ridge 0-0 1-2 62 121
Waco Midway 0-0 0-3 74 153
Waco 0-0 0-3 37 103
Thursday, Sept. 9
Denton Guyer 37, Mans. Lake Ridge 6
Killeen 42, Waco 6
Friday, Sept. 10
Ennis 22, Waxahachie 21, OT
DeSoto 53, North Crowley 28
Allen 35, Cedar Hill 16
Mansfield 38, Mans. Legacy 20
Bishop Sycamore, Ohio at Duncanville, canceled
South Grand Prairie 27, Waco Midway 16
Friday, Sept. 17
Waxahachie at Waco Midway*
Cedar Hill at Mans. Lake Ridge*
Duncanville at DeSoto*
Mansfield at Waco*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Richland 0-0 3-0 141 72
Coll. Heritage 0-0 2-1 121 37
Birdville 0-0 2-1 90 79
Midlothian 0-0 1-2 89 69
Mans. Summit 0-0 1-2 69 93
Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-2 71 100
Red Oak 0-0 0-3 105 182
Mans. Legacy 0-0 0-3 34 127
Friday, Sept. 10
WF Rider 33, Midlothian 27
Rockwall-Heath 62, Red Oak 21
Austin Westlake 59, Mans. Summit 21
Euless Trinity 30, Coll. Heritage 27
Richland 34, Keller Timber Creek 30
Mansfield 38, Mans. Legacy 20
Saginaw Boswell 32, Burl. Centennial 24
Birdville 28, Crowley 13
Friday, Sept. 17
No games scheduled
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 0-0 3-0 114 92
Royse City 0-0 3-0 99 63
Corsicana 0-0 3-0 86 49
Crandall 0-0 2-1 146 110
Greenville 0-0 1-2 150 84
North Forney 0-0 1-2 69 127
Forney 0-0 1-2 47 96
Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-3 63 159
Thursday, Sept. 9
Texarkana Texas High 34, Forney 13
Friday, Sept. 10
Ennis 22, Waxahachie 21, OT
Corsicana 23, Whitehouse 7
FW Brewer 35, North Forney 10
Royse City 28, Wylie East 20
Greenville 59, Carr. Ranchview 0
Kaufman 34, Sulphur Springs 32
Crandall 68, Alvarado 42
Friday, Sept. 17
Ennis at Greenville*
Royse City at Corsicana*
Forney at North Forney*
Crandall at Sulphur Springs*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mid. Heritage 0-0 3-0 120 44
Stephenville 0-0 3-0 137 48
Waco La Vega 0-0 2-1 123 49
Brownwood 0-0 1-2 99 133
Life Waxahachie 0-0 1-2 48 96
Alvarado 0-0 0-3 91 131
Friday, Sept. 10
Mid. Heritage 48, Decatur 14
Life Waxahachie 35, North Dallas 0
Crandall 68, Alvarado 42
Stephenville 48, Salado 21
China Spring 57, Brownwood 21
Austin LBJ 28, Waco La Vega 7
Friday, Sept. 17
Mid. Heritage at Melissa
Life Waxahachie at Caddo Mills
Argyle at Waco La Vega
Abilene Wylie at Stephenville
Burnet at Brownwood
Kaufman at Alvarado
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ferris 0-0 2-1 144 85
Glen Rose 0-0 2-1 95 47
Hillsboro 0-0 2-1 87 66
Godley 0-0 1-1 76 37
Venus 0-0 0-1 8 48
Friday, Sept. 10
Quinlan Ford 58, Ferris 43
Glen Rose 47, FW Castleberry 0
Hillsboro 33, Bridgeport 10
Grandview 37, Godley 14
Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8
Friday, Sept. 17
Ferris at Farmersville
Glen Rose at Grandview
Gatesville at Hillsboro
Godley at Springtown
Venus at Lake Worth
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
Life Oak Cliff 0-0 3-0 129 58
Grandview 0-0 3-0 93 63
West 0-0 2-0 90 7
Maypearl 0-0 1-1 35 58
Whitney 0-0 1-2 97 101
Dallas Madison 0-0 0-2 41 78
Dallas A+ 0-0 0-3 16 169
Friday, Sept. 10
Maypearl 21, Clifton 0
Grandview 37, Godley 14
Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8
Dallas Gateway 46, Dallas A+ 8
Rogers 48, Whitney 33
Saturday, Sept. 11
Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Madison
West vs. Orange Grove at Buda
Thursday, Sept. 16
Dallas Pinkston at Dallas Madison
Friday, Sept. 17
Grand Saline at Maypearl
Glen Rose at Grandview
West at Rogers
Mart at Whitney
Life Oak Cliff at North Dallas
Dallas Inspired Vision at Dallas A+
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Palmer 0-0 1-0 48 37
Scurry-Rosser 0-0 2-1 136 75
Mildred 0-0 2-1 48 64
Blooming Grove 0-0 1-1 77 42
Edgewood 0-0 1-1 40 57
Dallas Gateway 0-0 1-2 88 98
Rice 0-0 0-3 32 134
Friday, Sept. 10
Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37
Italy 45, Rice 14
Dallas Gateway 46, Dallas A+ 8
Scurry-Rosser 52, Kemp 15
Blooming Grove at West, canceled, COVID-19
Redwater 36, Edgewood 14
Mildred 20, Kerens 7
Friday, Sept. 17
Palmer at Groesbeck
Italy at Mildred
Rice at Kerens
Kemp at Blooming Grove
Eustace at Scurry-Rosser
Edgewood at Lone Oak
Trenton at Dallas Gateway
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 0-0 2-1 121 50
Marlin 0-0 2-1 82 46
Axtell 0-0 1-2 57 131
Kerens 0-0 1-2 45 78
Dawson 0-0 0-3 50 91
Cayuga 0-0 0-3 48 94
Friday, Sept. 10
Italy 45, Rice 14
Mildred 20, Kerens 7
Crawford 57, Axtell 0
Grapeland 36, Cayuga 20
Wortham 42, Dawson 30
Marlin 34, Valley Mills 29
Friday, Sept. 17
Italy at Mildred
Rice at Kerens
Bremond at Dawson
Marlin at Lexington
Wortham at Cayuga
Chilton at Axtell
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Bynum 0-0 2-0 105 68
Avalon 0-0 1-2 94 135
Covington 0-0 1-2 84 134
Blum 0-0 1-2 76 127
Milford 0-0 0-3 38 155
Friday, Sept. 10
Avalon 62, Penelope 12
Plano CHANT 40, Milford 20
Gorman 47, Blum 34
Bynum 62, Morgan 44
Abbott 62, Covington 12
Friday, Sept. 17
Walnut Springs at Avalon
Milford at Penelope
Blum at Jonesboro
Bynum at Trinidad
Covington at Perrin-Whitt
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 0-0 3-0 200 56
Waco Vanguard 0-0 3-0 196 56
McK. Cornerstone 0-0 2-0 144 58
Plano Coram Deo 0-0 2-0 110 15
Ovilla Christian 0-0 2-1 134 67
Rockwall Heritage 0-0 0-3 26 165
z-Kenn. Fellowship 0-0 0-0 0 0
z-canceled season
Friday, Sept. 10
Ovilla Christian 48, Apple Springs 0
McK. Cornerstone 74, Dallas Lutheran 38
Waco Vanguard 84, Austin Hill Country 38
Irving Highlands 62, Rockwall Heritage 12
Waco Live Oak 82, Wylie Prep 36
(Plano Coram Deo bye)
Thursday, Sept. 16
Waco Vanguard at Gholson
Friday, Sept. 17
McK. Cornerstone at Waco Live Oak*
Keene at Ovilla Christian
Plano Coram Deo at Union Hill
Rockwall Heritage vs. Denton Calvary at Argyle Liberty Christian