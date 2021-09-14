Brown leads the way as HHS coach hits milestone

Mirror report

Junior quarterback Kaden Brown makes the Class 4A Division I No. 4-ranked Heritage High School football team tick on offense. But the mastermind of the Jaguar juggernaut stands on the sideline wearing a headset.

Brown rushed for 80 yards and four touchdowns, and also was 17-of-21 through their for 202 yards and a score to lead the undefeated Jaguars to a 48-14 victory over Decatur on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium, giving HHS head coach Lee Wiginton his 150th career win.

Wiginton, who built the HHS program from scratch after coming over from Midlothian High School, improved to 55-13 with the Jags in his seventh season coaching the team.

Mason O’Neal also carried 13 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Jason Barela added 12 totes for 85 yards for the balanced Jags, who totaled 322 yards on the ground.

Brown’s favorite targets were Xavier Moten, who caught six passes for 111 yards, and Antonio Pride, who caught seven for 74. Sam Hopkins caught a 22-yard TD pass from Brown.

On defense, Greg Johnson led the way with eight total tackles and Damian Alexander, Jake Howard and Sam Sinclair all had a hand in at least one sack. Alexander also had a fumble recovery.

Heritage (3-0) scored on five of seven first-half possessions to build an impressive 34-0 lead at halftime.

The Jags took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards on nine plays, with Brown sneaking it in from the 1-yard line. With 9:45 left in the first quarter, the first of six Dylan Riggins extra points made it 7-0.

The HHS defense then stopped the Eagles on downs at their own 44, and that set up a quick 2-play drive as Solomon Hopkins carried for 28 yards and Brown called his own number from there on a 21-yard score.

After an exchange of punts, the Jags took over at their own 40, and converted a fourth-and-11 with a pass from Brown to Moten. Four plays later, Brown ran another 1-yard sneak for the score, making it 21-0 at the 11:10 mark of the second quarter.

Decatur (1-2) put together its best drive of the half, getting all the way to the Jaguar 5 before Alexander recovered a fumble by Decatur’s Kamerin Ferguson at the end of a 14-yard run. On the first play, HHS went for the jugular as Brown connected with Moten on a 47-yard pass. The Jags completed the 95-yard drive with 5:37 left before halftime on Brown’s pass to Sam Hopkins.

The Jags still had time for one more score before the end of the half after forcing a punt with 2:21 to go. They moved quickly downfield, with Brown’s 18-yard pass to Stetson Sarratt setting up Brown’s 3-yard keeper that sent the Jags into the intermission on top 34-0.

The Jags then forced another Eagle punt to start the second half and drove 79 yards to make it 41-0, with O’Neal doing the honors from seven yards out. Decatur averted a shutout with its first score of the night on a Karter Houchin 39-yard pass to Hunter Smith, but the Jags scored one final time on another 7-yard run with 2:18 to go in the third before handing off to the reserves.

Houchin’s 7-yard run for Decatur wrapped up the scoring with 7:38 remaining in the game.

With the game taking place on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the Jags paid tribute to all police and fire first responders on the field before the game.

The Jags will make their way north of the Metroplex this Friday to take on the Melissa Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals (1-2) are coming off a 60-7 rout of Dallas Carter following season-opening losses to Celina and Frisco Memorial.