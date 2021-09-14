HHS fish top Decatur in subvarsity sweep

Mirror report

The Heritage freshman football team played game No. 3, earning a win Thursday night over Decatur, 18-12, to improve their season record to 3-0.

The Jaguars scored on two drives in the first half, on a nice run by Chris Robinson and a Carter Rutenbar pass to Landon Wright.

The Eagles answered with one score in the first half, making the halftime score 12-6 Jaguars.

The second half saw the Jags find pay dirt again on a Rutenbar pass to Kaden Shaw. Decatur would answer again with a touchdown. The Heritage defense held up to preserve the 18-12 final.

Defensive standouts included Braeden Boswell, Landon Wright, Cooper Farnsworth and Lane Hargrove.

The next game is this Thursday, Sept. 16 vs. Melissa.

The Jags made it a subvarsity sweep on Thursday. The freshman Chrome team grabbed a 20-8 win over Decatur, the JV Red won 26-14 over Melissa and the JV eked out a 13-6 win over Decatur.