Ellis County Week 4 high school football standings
Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 16-18, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 23-25: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
Waxahachie 1-0 3-1 87 68
Duncanville 1-0 2-1 87 93
Cedar Hill 1-0 2-2 119 123
Mansfield 1-0 2-2 107 110
DeSoto 0-1 2-2 147 126
M. Lake Ridge 0-1 1-3 82 159
Waco Midway 0-1 0-4 95 177
Waco 0-1 0-4 65 137
Friday, Sept. 17
Waxahachie 24, Waco Midway 21*
Cedar Hill 38, Mans. Lake Ridge 20*
Duncanville 42, DeSoto 21*
Mansfield 34, Waco 28*
Friday, Sept. 24
Mans. Lake Ridge at Waxahachie*
DeSoto at Mansfield*
Waco at Cedar Hill*
Waco Midway at Duncanville*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Richland 0-0 3-0 141 72
Coll. Heritage 0-0 2-1 121 37
Birdville 0-0 2-1 90 79
Midlothian 0-0 1-2 89 69
Mans. Summit 0-0 1-2 69 93
Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-2 71 100
Red Oak 0-0 0-3 105 182
Mans. Legacy 0-0 0-3 34 127
Friday, Sept. 17
No games scheduled
Friday, Sept. 24
Mans. Legacy at Red Oak*
Midlothian at Birdville*
Burl. Centennial at Mans. Summit*
Richland at Coll. Heritage*
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 1-0 4-0 142 92
Royse City 1-0 4-0 140 84
Crandall 1-0 3-1 203 144
Forney 1-0 2-2 62 103
Corsicana 0-1 3-1 107 90
Greenville 0-1 1-3 150 112
North Forney 0-1 1-3 76 142
Sulphur Springs 0-1 0-4 97 216
Friday, Sept. 17
Ennis 28, Greenville 0*
Royse City 41, Corsicana 21*
Forney 15, North Forney 7*
Crandall 57, Sulphur Springs 34*
Friday, Sept. 24
Sulphur Springs at Ennis* (HC)
Corsicana at Forney*
Greenville at Royse City*
North Forney at Crandall*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Stephenville 0-0 4-0 174 55
Mid. Heritage 0-0 3-1 148 92
Waco La Vega 0-0 2-2 137 66
Brownwood 0-0 2-2 130 159
Life Waxahachie 0-0 1-3 65 154
Alvarado 0-0 0-4 125 187
Friday, Sept. 17
Melissa 48, Mid. Heritage 28
Caddo Mills 58, Life Waxahachie 17
Argyle 17, Waco La Vega 14
Stephenville 37, Abilene Wylie 7
Brownwood 31, Burnet 26
Kaufman 56, Alvarado 34
Friday, Sept. 24
Springtown at Mid. Heritage (HC)
Liberty-Eylau at Life Waxahachie
Alvarado at North Dallas
Stephenville at Waco Connally
Brownwood at Abilene Wylie
Saturday, Sept. 25
Waco La Vega at CC Miller
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ferris 0-0 3-1 193 123
Glen Rose 0-0 3-1 149 71
Hillsboro 0-0 2-2 93 106
Godley 0-0 1-2 96 89
Venus 0-0 0-2 14 103
Friday, Sept. 17
Ferris 49, Farmersville 38
Glen Rose 54, Grandview 24
Gatesville 40, Hillsboro 6
Springtown 52, Godley 20
Lake Worth 55, Venus 6
Friday, Sept. 24
Canton at Ferris
Sanger at Venus
Glen Rose at Decatur
Godley at Dallas Lincoln
Teague at Hillsboro
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
West 0-0 4-0 172 65
Life Oak Cliff 0-0 4-0 162 65
Grandview 0-0 3-1 117 117
Maypearl 0-0 2-1 61 61
Dallas Madison 0-0 2-2 119 115
Whitney 0-0 1-3 110 150
Dallas A+ 0-0 1-3 42 189
Thursday, Sept. 16
Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16
Friday, Sept. 17
Maypearl 26, Grand Saline 3
Glen Rose 54, Grandview 24
West 35, Rogers 28
Mart 49, Whitney 13
Life Oak Cliff 33, North Dallas 7
Dallas A+ 26, Dallas Inspired Vision 20, OT
Friday, Sept. 24
Grandview at Maypearl*
West at Life Oak Cliff*
Whitney at Dallas Madison*
(Dallas A+ bye)
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Blooming Grove 0-0 2-1 124 48
Palmer 0-0 1-1 55 82
Scurry-Rosser 0-0 2-2 160 102
Mildred 0-0 2-2 54 114
Edgewood 0-0 1-2 61 70
Dallas Gateway 0-0 1-3 108 126
Rice 0-0 1-3 76 134
Friday, Sept. 17
Groesbeck 47, Palmer 7
Italy 50, Mildred 6
Rice 44, Kerens 0
Blooming Grove 47, Kemp 6
Eustace 27, Scurry-Rosser 24
Lone Oak 21, Edgewood 13
Trenton 28, Dallas Gateway 20
Friday, Sept. 24
Rice at Palmer* (HC)
Mildred at Blooming Grove*
Edgewood at Scurry-Rosser*
(Dallas Gateway bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 0-0 3-1 171 56
Marlin 0-0 2-2 103 79
Axtell 0-0 1-3 57 178
Kerens 0-0 1-3 45 122
Dawson 0-0 0-4 76 131
Cayuga 0-0 0-4 68 142
Friday, Sept. 17
Italy 50, Mildred 6
Rice 44, Kerens 0
Bremond 40, Dawson 26
Lexington 33, Marlin 21
Wortham 48, Cayuga 20
Chilton 47, Axtell 0
Friday, Sept. 24
Mart at Italy
Kerens at Chilton
Marlin at Wortham
Dawson at Hubbard
Jewett Leon at Cayuga
Axtell at Meridian
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Bynum 0-0 3-0 157 74
Avalon 0-0 2-2 156 149
Milford 0-0 1-3 80 183
Covington 0-0 1-3 105 174
Blum 0-0 1-3 76 172
Friday, Sept. 17
Avalon 62, Walnut Springs 14
Milford 32, Penelope 28
Jonesboro 45, Blum 0
Bynum 52, Trinidad 6
Perrin-Whitt 40, Covington 21
Friday, Sept. 24
Coolidge at Avalon
Milford at Jonesboro
Blum at May
Mount Calm at Bynum
Saturday, Sept. 25
Covington at Walnut Springs
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 1-0 4-0 294 104
Waco Vanguard 0-0 4-0 248 56
Plano Coram Deo 0-0 3-0 186 42
Ovilla Christian 0-0 3-1 188 97
Rockwall Heritage 0-0 0-4 52 201
McK. Cornerstone 0-1 2-1 192 152
z-Kenn. Fellowship 0-0 0-0 0 0
z-canceled season
Thursday, Sept. 16
Waco Vanguard 52, Gholson 0
Friday, Sept. 17
Waco Live Oak 94, McK. Cornerstone 48*
Ovilla Christian 54, Keene 30
Plano Coram Deo 76, Union Hill 27
Denton Calvary 36, Rockwall Heritage 26
Friday, Sept. 24
Ovilla Christian at Waco Live Oak*
Rockwall Heritage at McK. Cornerstone*
(Plano Coram Deo, Waco Vanguard bye)