Ellis County Week 4 high school football standings

Ellis County high school football standings and results from the weekend of Sept. 16-18, with schedules for the weekend of Sept. 23-25: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Midlothian Mirror
Avalon’s Erick Padron (21), Jessy Morones (33), Gabriel Pacheco (42) and Noe Hernandez (22) bring down a Walnut Springs ballcarrier during Friday night’s non-district game in Avalon. The Eagles won, 62-14.

UIL

District 11-6A                     Dist       All       PF       PA

Waxahachie                        1-0       3-1       87       68

Duncanville                         1-0       2-1       87       93

Cedar Hill                            1-0       2-2     119     123

Mansfield                             1-0       2-2     107     110

DeSoto                                 0-1       2-2     147     126

M. Lake Ridge                     0-1       1-3       82     159

Waco Midway                      0-1       0-4       95     177

Waco                                    0-1       0-4       65     137

Friday, Sept. 17

Waxahachie 24, Waco Midway 21*

Cedar Hill 38, Mans. Lake Ridge 20*

Duncanville 42, DeSoto 21*

Mansfield 34, Waco 28*

Friday, Sept. 24

Mans. Lake Ridge at Waxahachie*

DeSoto at Mansfield*

Waco at Cedar Hill*

Waco Midway at Duncanville*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Richland                              0-0       3-0     141       72

Coll. Heritage                      0-0       2-1     121       37

Birdville                                0-0       2-1       90       79

Midlothian                            0-0       1-2       89       69

Mans. Summit                    0-0       1-2       69       93

Burl. Centennial                 0-0       1-2       71     100

Red Oak                               0-0       0-3     105     182

Mans. Legacy                      0-0       0-3       34     127

Friday, Sept. 17

No games scheduled

Friday, Sept. 24

Mans. Legacy at Red Oak*

Midlothian at Birdville*

Burl. Centennial at Mans. Summit*

Richland at Coll. Heritage*

District 8-5A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ennis                                    1-0       4-0     142       92

Royse City                           1-0       4-0     140       84

Crandall                               1-0       3-1     203     144

Forney                                  1-0       2-2       62     103

Corsicana                            0-1       3-1     107       90

Greenville                            0-1       1-3     150     112

North Forney                       0-1       1-3       76     142

Sulphur Springs                 0-1       0-4       97     216

Friday, Sept. 17

Ennis 28, Greenville 0*

Royse City 41, Corsicana 21*

Forney 15, North Forney 7*

Crandall 57, Sulphur Springs 34*

Friday, Sept. 24

Sulphur Springs at Ennis* (HC)

Corsicana at Forney*

Greenville at Royse City*

North Forney at Crandall*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Stephenville                        0-0       4-0     174       55

Mid. Heritage                       0-0       3-1     148       92

Waco La Vega                    0-0       2-2     137       66

Brownwood                         0-0       2-2     130     159

Life Waxahachie                 0-0       1-3       65     154

Alvarado                               0-0       0-4     125     187

Friday, Sept. 17

Melissa 48, Mid. Heritage 28

Caddo Mills 58, Life Waxahachie 17

Argyle 17, Waco La Vega 14

Stephenville 37, Abilene Wylie 7

Brownwood 31, Burnet 26

Kaufman 56, Alvarado 34

Friday, Sept. 24

Springtown at Mid. Heritage (HC)

Liberty-Eylau at Life Waxahachie

Alvarado at North Dallas

Stephenville at Waco Connally

Brownwood at Abilene Wylie

Saturday, Sept. 25

Waco La Vega at CC Miller

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Ferris                                    0-0       3-1     193     123

Glen Rose                           0-0       3-1     149       71

Hillsboro                              0-0       2-2       93     106

Godley                                  0-0       1-2       96       89

Venus                                   0-0       0-2       14     103

Friday, Sept. 17

Ferris 49, Farmersville 38

Glen Rose 54, Grandview 24

Gatesville 40, Hillsboro 6

Springtown 52, Godley 20

Lake Worth 55, Venus 6

Friday, Sept. 24

Canton at Ferris

Sanger at Venus

Glen Rose at Decatur

Godley at Dallas Lincoln

Teague at Hillsboro

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

West                                     0-0       4-0     172       65

Life Oak Cliff                        0-0       4-0     162       65

Grandview                           0-0       3-1     117     117

Maypearl                              0-0       2-1       61       61

Dallas Madison                  0-0       2-2     119     115

Whitney                                0-0       1-3     110     150

Dallas A+                             0-0       1-3       42     189

Thursday, Sept. 16

Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16

Friday, Sept. 17

Maypearl 26, Grand Saline 3

Glen Rose 54, Grandview 24

West 35, Rogers 28

Mart 49, Whitney 13

Life Oak Cliff 33, North Dallas 7

Dallas A+ 26, Dallas Inspired Vision 20, OT

Friday, Sept. 24

Grandview at Maypearl*

West at Life Oak Cliff*

Whitney at Dallas Madison*

(Dallas A+ bye)

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

Blooming Grove                 0-0       2-1     124       48

Palmer                                 0-0       1-1       55       82

Scurry-Rosser                    0-0       2-2     160     102

Mildred                                 0-0       2-2       54     114

Edgewood                           0-0       1-2       61       70

Dallas Gateway                  0-0       1-3     108     126

Rice                                      0-0       1-3       76     134

Friday, Sept. 17

Groesbeck 47, Palmer 7

Italy 50, Mildred 6

Rice 44, Kerens 0

Blooming Grove 47, Kemp 6

Eustace 27, Scurry-Rosser 24

Lone Oak 21, Edgewood 13

Trenton 28, Dallas Gateway 20

Friday, Sept. 24

Rice at Palmer* (HC)

Mildred at Blooming Grove*

Edgewood at Scurry-Rosser*

(Dallas Gateway bye)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Italy                                        0-0       3-1     171       56

Marlin                                    0-0       2-2     103       79

Axtell                                     0-0       1-3       57     178

Kerens                                 0-0       1-3       45     122

Dawson                               0-0       0-4       76     131

Cayuga                                 0-0       0-4       68     142

Friday, Sept. 17

Italy 50, Mildred 6

Rice 44, Kerens 0

Bremond 40, Dawson 26

Lexington 33, Marlin 21

Wortham 48, Cayuga 20

Chilton 47, Axtell 0

Friday, Sept. 24

Mart at Italy

Kerens at Chilton

Marlin at Wortham

Dawson at Hubbard

Jewett Leon at Cayuga

Axtell at Meridian

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

Bynum                                  0-0       3-0     157       74

Avalon                                   0-0       2-2     156     149

Milford                                   0-0       1-3       80     183

Covington                            0-0       1-3     105     174

Blum                                     0-0       1-3       76     172

Friday, Sept. 17

Avalon 62, Walnut Springs 14

Milford 32, Penelope 28

Jonesboro 45, Blum 0

Bynum 52, Trinidad 6

Perrin-Whitt 40, Covington 21

Friday, Sept. 24

Coolidge at Avalon

Milford at Jonesboro

Blum at May

Mount Calm at Bynum

Saturday, Sept. 25

Covington at Walnut Springs

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    1-0       4-0     294     104

Waco Vanguard                  0-0       4-0     248       56

Plano Coram Deo             0-0        3-0     186       42

Ovilla Christian                   0-0       3-1     188       97

Rockwall Heritage             0-0       0-4       52     201

McK. Cornerstone              0-1       2-1     192     152

z-Kenn. Fellowship            0-0       0-0          0          0

z-canceled season

Thursday, Sept. 16

Waco Vanguard 52, Gholson 0

Friday, Sept. 17

Waco Live Oak 94, McK. Cornerstone 48*

Ovilla Christian 54, Keene 30

Plano Coram Deo 76, Union Hill 27

Denton Calvary 36, Rockwall Heritage 26

Friday, Sept. 24

Ovilla Christian at Waco Live Oak*

Rockwall Heritage at McK. Cornerstone*

(Plano Coram Deo, Waco Vanguard bye)