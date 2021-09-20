HHS announces Belles of the Week

Mirror report

On Friday, Aug. 27, Erin Prewitt (Junior) was announced as Belle of the Week and Maddie Jones (Sophomore) as Spirit Girl of the Week for the Heritage High School vs. Everman High School football game.

On Friday, Sept. 3, Alisia Castillo (Sophomore) was announced as Belle of the Week and Tristyn Jowers (Sophomore) as Spirit Girl of the Week for the Heritage High School vs. Kennedale High School football game.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Hanna Hamilton (Senior) was announced as Belle of the Week and Amelia Castillo (Sophomore) as Spirit Girl of the Week for the Heritage High School vs. Decatur High School football game.

On Friday, Sept. 17, Ezra Baze (Junior) was announced as Belle of the Week and Alex Atwell (Junior) as Spirit Girl of the Week for the Heritage High School vs Melissa High School football game.